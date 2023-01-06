New WhatsApp tool lets you change the color of messages

Want to change the color of messages on your WhatsApp and don’t know how to do it? Check out this tool that even has some extras for your app.

Anyone who wants to change the color of WhatsApp messages can now use an exclusive tool, available in the Google Play store or the Apple Store. It’s the Stylish Text – Fonts Keyboard app, which changes the typeface and color of the font within the messenger app.

See below how to install it and use it in the most popular application among Brazilians.

Stylish Text: change the color of your WhatsApp messages

Although it is not part of an official WhatsApp update, the tool that changes the color of messages is free and, to download, just access the official store of your smartphone. After that, you must:

Click on the application icon, select the “Type here” space and write whatever you want in your message;

Just below, the app will give you different options for text fonts;

To change the color of WhatsApp messages, just choose the 5th option, which will change the letter to blue;

Then you need to click on the WhatsApp icon. This way, the application will direct you directly to the instant messenger;

Finally, choose the contact who will receive the message and that’s it!

It is important to explain that if the user has WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business installed on the phone, the app will always switch to the first version.

What else can you do in the app?

Despite the English name, Stylish Text has an interface entirely in Portuguese. In addition, it also allows you to play with fonts other than those that exist in WhatsApp. That is, you can customize your messages in the app in different ways.

In the “Collection” tab, you can save the formatting of your favorite fonts and colors. If you prefer, you can save or create unique stickers and store them in another tab.

Finally, the tool that allows you to change the color of messages can be installed as the default keyboard on your cell phone. In other words, replace the native keyboard and stick with your preferences entirely. To do this, just follow the step by step in the “Keyboard” tab.

Image: Eliseu Geisler / shutterstock.com