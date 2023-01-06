Newspaper says who is the ‘brother’ that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to take to Al Nassr after transfer to the Saudi club

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe competed in the Qatar World Cup for the Portuguese national team Hector Vivas/Getty Images

According to the newspaper BrandCristiano Ronaldo suggested signing defender Pepe, from Porto, to Al Nassr

Recently presented as the main reinforcement of the Al Nassrfrom Saudi Arabia, for the 2022/23 season, Cristiano Ronaldo may take one of his “partners” to the Middle East. According to the publication of the Spanish newspaper Brandthe Portuguese star wants the Brazilian defender naturalized Portuguese pepe on the Saudi team.

According to the vehicle, in one of the first conversations that the new number 7 of Al Nassr had in Riyadh, capital of the country, the name of the 39-year-old defender, who is currently in the Harborwas put on the agenda.

How to hire CR7 was made to, among other things, boost football in the Middle Eastern country, the striker will have an active voice in the day-to-day of the club to help Al Nassr. And among his “attributions”, the striker is free to suggest names to be hired for the squad.

It is worth remembering that Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo cultivate a long-standing relationship. And it all started in 2009when the attacker was “received” by the defender in Real Madridwhere they played together for many seasons.

In addition, the duo also know each other very well because of the Portuguese national team, even playing together in the world Cup of qatar. The two were also champions of the euro cup (2016) and Nations League (2019) at the service of the country.

Born in Maceió (AL), Pepe arrived in Europe in 2001 to act for Maritime, from Portugal. In addition to Porto and Real Madrid, he also defended the besiktasfrom Turkey.

In the current European season, Pepe has 11 games played by Dragonbeing 10 of them as a starter, but has yet to register goals or assists.