NFL player who was revived on the field opens his eyes and shows improvement – 1/5/2023

Safety Damar Hamlin, player of the Buffalo Bills, football team that plays in the NFL, showed a significant improvement in the last 24 hours and opened his eyes in the ICU where he is hospitalized, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

What happened

(4) and has also managed to hold the hands of the people who are with him, according to Ian Rapoport, sectorist of the NFL The safety has been shown to be neurologically intactaccording to the Buffalo Bills, and his lungs continue to recover steadily.

what’s behind

but fell unconscious soon after. Hamlin was resurrected twice : one still in the field and another already in the hospital.

and needed the help of appliances. The oxygen level started out at 100%, but had already dropped to 50% as the player’s body began to respond The match was interrupted and postponed with six minutes left in the first quarter. There is still no definition of when the duel will be rescheduled.

Curiosity: Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have two of the three best campaigns in the American Conference of the NFL (AFC) and the duel was decisive for the leadership of the AFC with just one round of the end of the regular season.