Nicole Kidman to star in spy series with Zoe Saldaña

Actress Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) joined the new spy series “Lioness”, on the Paramount+ platform.

She will join Zoe Saldaña (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Laysla de Oliveira (“Locke and Key”) in the central cast of the production.

Kidman was already attached to the series as a producer, but decided to also participate on camera, playing a senior CIA agent.

“Lioness” is based on a real CIA program. The lead role belongs to Canadian Laysla, who has Brazilian parents and speaks Portuguese. She plays a young Marine recruited to join the Lioness project and help take down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña’s role is Joe, the head of the Lioness program, in charge of training, monitoring and leading the infiltration operation.

Developed by Taylor Sheridan, creator of “Yellowstone”, “Mayor of Kingstown” and “1883”, “Lioness” stars Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Dave Annable (“Yellowstone”) and LaMonica Garrett (“Arrow “), between others.

There is no premiere date yet.

