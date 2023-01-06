Nintendo Switch comes out 21% off for a limited time

The Nintendo Switch went on sale this week on Amazon, with the console dropping at a 21% discount. This means that it is possible to save R$ 600 on the purchase (link here).

The console was designed to feature three modes in one. When placed on its base, the user can enjoy playing games on television. In semi-portable mode, it is possible to separate the screen and the two side controllers for multiplayer games. Finally, there’s the handheld mode, with the controls docked and the console off the base.

According to Nintendo, the joy-con controls included allow total flexibility during games, the console has an infrared camera for new experiences such as Nintendo Labo, in addition to delivering HD vibration to make the game more realistic.

During the Amazon offer, the Nintendo Switch price dropped from R$2,899 to R$2,299.90.

