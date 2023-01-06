‘No, Don’t Look’: Jordan Peele’s Sidereal Journey

A cowboy movie. But he is a black male, wearing an orange sweatshirt and baseball cap. He breeds his horses to work in movies. One day, out of nowhere, a strong wind throws objects from the sky, a family tragedy occurs. The black cowboy sells his horses to the cowboy of Asian descent, who was also a famous child star – until he was faced with a traumatic event involving a freaking chimpanzee.

Back at the ranch, the cowboy, who wears orange-hued clothing and looks constantly grumpy, comes across a spaceship. His sister thinks that a good way to get some money (besides fame) is trying to record the UFO appearance and, for that, they buy equipment in an electronics store. They end up meeting the IT nerd, the local cashier who will install the cameras on the ranch. The stakes increase, the risks too, and who joins them is a renowned photographer and documentary filmmaker. The former child star cowboy decides to try a dialogue with extraterrestrial beings and things do not go as expected. At the ranch, the time has come.

It’s all or nothing. It’s “No, Don’t Look”, Jordan Peele delivering a perfect spectacle film.

“The myth that only certain stories make a great movie is long gone. I wanted to write this film without worrying about whether it would be possible to make it.”pointed out Peele in one of the promotional featurettes for the film, the third after “Run” and “We”. And thinking about the continuity/uniqueness of the work of the American filmmaker, in “No, Não Olha”, he uses yet another biblical citation, moving from Jeremiah 11:11 in “Us” to Naum 3:6. She is almost literal in relation to the events that cross the screen at 2h10 of projection: “I will cast filth upon you, I will treat you with contempt and make you a spectacle.”

From the micro, ghostly and philosophically ambitious way in which Apichatpong Weerasethakul deals with the mysteries of the universe in “Memory”, we move on to the tones that reverberate in super recognizable cinema genres – westerns, space horror, monster movies. Here in macro format, woven into (more) a script by Jordan Peele that deserves to be studied; translated into an aesthetic boldness and, at the same time, based on a powerful and unique story about the spectacularization of life.

A Story of the Imagination

Agua Dulce in California is the location and common world of the plot of “No, Não Olha” except in the initial sequence: in a film studio, Keke Palmer in the skin of Emerald Haywood gives a monologue (already memorable) about the legacy of the Haywood family and its importance in the history of cinema. Edward Muybridge, photographer who produced a series of animated images entitled Sallie Gardner in “Motion” (1878), with the horse being ridden by a black jockey, Haywood’s great-great-grandfather who became a horse breeder.

The film’s premise – addiction to spectacle, fame, the need to have a moment of dazzle and rapture under the spotlight – penetrates the fable proposed by the filmmaker, in a cautionary tale, but with a lot of malemolence and humor. The return of Daniel Kaluuya and his star quality is a factor that further elevates the film. He is OJ Haywood, Em’s older brother who has been put in charge of running the family business, the Haywood ranch and its movie star horses.

Social criticism, but also racial, is in “No, Não Look”. After all, Peele makes personal films even when dealing with fantastic fiction, bringing a contrast and a transparency related to contemporary reality. When he chooses the movie poster “One for God, One for the Devil” (1972) to plaster one of the ranch office walls, makes a subtle but important statement – ​​this would be one of the first films to feature two black cowboys, played by Sidney Poitier (also the film’s director) and Harry Belafonte.

“Black Panther” being the milestone that it was in terms of cultural diversity with Ryan Coogler commanding a billionaire production, it opened the floodgates in addition to Jordan Peele’s talent so that Universal Pictures had a pharaonic budget for this film – which has a white person in the supporting role, and look there. Peele wrote the script thinking about creating a show that would capture the interest and imagination of audiences, at a time when he wondered if there was a future for cinema or even audiences, back at the beginning of the pandemic.

Jokes with sitcoms (something very similar in the filmmaker’s career, who had his own, “Key & Peele”, completed in 2015), with the comedy show Saturday Night Live and other pop culture shots remain inspired. The craftsmanship, the boldness in the narrative harmoniously compose the picture, lending “No, Não Olha” more than the air of a cinematographic nightmare with addictive intertextualities. A dimension of “blockbuster with the majesty of an art film”.

“No, Não Olha” brings a larger scale in terms of production and also of narrative complexity. The unusual place, the somewhat isolated ranch and its surroundings, such as Jupiter’s Claim theme park, are under the watch of a cloud that does not move. And the special effects are just as spectacular – yet sometimes simple and ingenious when the frame frames the UFO interior. The being’s insidious presence, extraterrestrial and sentient, has parallels with B sci-fi classics like “The Killer Bubble” (1958), “Alien – The 8th Passenger” (1979) and preferably “The Enigma of the Otherworld” (1982).

deference and inference

The most obvious connection from within the “No, Don’t Look” wrapper would be to Steven Spielberg and M. Night Shyamalan, but their predecessors weren’t as daring as Peele. This is due to the demonstration of how certain filmmakers today feel more need and security to expand, to go beyond the classic film norm. And Peele, in fact, only manages to break, subvert this conventional structure after two very good films, now being able to make a work where not everything that is superimposed in the dramatic chain has its secret revealed (thank goodness!), expanding the artistic resonance of the work .

Legendary, Hoyte Van Hoytema (“Is it over there”, “Spectre”“Ad Astra”) photographed and embraced Peele’s imagery in the absurd visual compositions of “No, Não Olha”. The imagery, represented by what is seen, understood and absorbed throughout the experience of spectatorship, is catapulted in IMAX, which penetrates deep into the too bright and dusty days and into the bluish and mysterious nights. The symbolic is also in the color palette, including OJ and Em’s clothes.

From deformed faces to visitors from other planets, B movies are heavily celebrated in every frame of “No, Don’t Look”. In addition to the horses, which are not only characters but also help to tell the plot, becoming triggers for each new dramatic sequence.

Nicholas Monsour – who had previously worked with Peele on “Us” – connects the threads of the horses’ history, the Jupe and Gordy show and the increasingly intense events on the ranch that escalate to the big confrontation/recording, in a montage that marks a rhythm of grandiloquence and reverberation from the premise until the final minute.

riding around

And the fine tuning in the way in which the layers of sounds and the black musicality are interspersed with recurring elements in cinematographic genres (the harmonica in the western, the synthesizer in the special-themed films) by the great Michael Abels is spectacular, still yielding a moment of contemplation featuring Keke Palmer dancing to “Walk on by” sung by Dionne Warwick and arranged by conductor Burt Bacharach. And tributes are in order, as in the climactic tracks “Wishing Well” and “Nope” – evoking tracks from Ennio Morricone for Sergio Leone films.

The camera looks, watches, registers and dives into what is hidden. It’s rock bottom seen from space, ready to release the shutter. Sublime and subliminal, the eye of cinema is mimicked both in the cameras that the charismatic Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) installs and looks at and in the persona of the filmmaker and photographer – curiously fascinated by the brutality of the animal world – Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott) who unites the troupe of UFO hunters. And still in the eyewitness testimony of Rick Park, better known as Jupe (Steven Yeun) who has imprinted a macabre image in his memory, but that does not prevent him from transforming it into a source of income.

The events of the Rick and the Gordy Ape sitcom serve more as a foreshadowing than part of the intricate plot about spectacularization combined with ambition and predatory instinct (human or extraterrestrial).

For Peele, the film is like a horseback ride, an adventure that translates from the devotion to the cinematographic spectacle that are films like “The Wizard of Oz”, “King Kong” and “Jurassic Park”. It is also worth mentioning other films – anime, in this case – that the filmmaker loves: “Akira”, by Katsuhiro Otomo, when Em slips on his motorcycle fleeing from Jacket Jeans; or the transmutation and evolutionary form that makes the monster, the thing that came from space, a close relative of Zaruel, one of the angels, the divine creatures of Adam who create chaos on Hideaki Anno’s “Earth in Neon Genesis Evangelion”.

devotion to craft

The impossible filming in the magic light, which enshrines the arc of the somnambulist character Antlers holst in a world of fast, recurring and disposable images – or immortalized in the virtual world, as a meme – is unified in the filmic discourse of “No, Não Olha” with the devoted commitment that skin has in his work as a filmmaker. The spectacle of great proportions, the adventure that captivates the audience, which brings euphoria and enchantment, is materialized in this film “tour de force”, a true feat of a modern and disruptive author – albeit ironically dreamy.