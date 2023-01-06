Nocebo (2022)

Nocebo Original:Nocebo

Year:2022•Country:Ireland, Philippines, UK, USA

Direction:Lorcan Finnegan

Script:Garrett Shanley

Production:Brunella Cocchiglia, Emily Leo

Cast:Eva Green, Mark Strong, Chai Fonacier, Billie Gadsdon, Cathy Belton, Anthony Falcon

Searching for the title of the film you find the following definition in the dictionary oxfordwith free translation: “a detrimental health effect produced by psychological or psychosomatic factors, such as negative expectations of treatment or prognosis.” Within the proposal of the feature film Lorcan Finneganfrom the script of Garrett Shanley, the term is largely related to the belief in healing and illness, with psychological connection (positive energies and thoughts) and rituals. This is the nightmare lived by the character of the always great Eva Greena talented designer in children’s fashion that, suddenly, after seeing a sick dog, with its body covered in ticks, becomes drastically ill.

The disease makes her carry medication and uncomfortable episodes of lack of memory, weakness and tremors, affecting her professional evolution, even with her “lucky shoes“. His problem routine is interrupted by the arrival of Diana (Chai Fonacier), a housekeeper and nanny from the Philippines. Even without remembering having hired her, christine accepts her into her home, against her husband’s wishes felix (Mark Strong) and initially his daughter bobs (Billie Gadsdon). Diana is efficient in making tasty meals, as well as suggesting methods of alternative medicinal care. However, there are dark reasons for the illness and the sudden cure, something that the narrative already leaves clues from the opening minutes. One talks about carrying bodies, others about international travel and finally a later question about “little helps” that the stylist receives regarding the making of her clothes… are some of them.

Though the path is known, even with regard to its shocking outcome, Nocebo attracts the viewer’s attention, intrigued by the motivation and possibilities presented. Probably, a good part of the charisma of the work is exactly in the expressive Eva Green, with his piercing gaze and a look of villainy. It’s not even necessary to argue about her talent as an actress, but in Nocebo she convincingly stands out in moments when the disease is at its most aggressive and her struggle to maintain a dignified imposition on the character. The rest of the cast is also great, including the annoying Diana, alternating between sympathy and menace.

Right direction, among other good technical aspects, Nocebo maybe it could go unnoticed by the most demanding viewer due to the simplicity of its plot and the absence of surprises – that’s what prevented it from appearing on several lists of the best of 2022. But, there are good reasons for you to give it a chance, whether for the remembrance to the great The master key or by the presence of Eva Green.



