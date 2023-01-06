Nubank releases a GIFT for those who have the card

THE Nubank has been considered one of the largest digital banks in the country today. In the country, fintech has more than 66 million customers. But this is not by chance, since its innovative and bureaucratic services, like the Gold credit card.

However, some things have changed in the process of granting the credit card and Nubank releases a BRL 50 limit for new customers. Now, it is necessary to open a digital account in the application and then request the tool that waives annuity.

Nubank releases limit on the card

According to Nubankthe objective is to start a relationship with new customers, offering a limit of R$ 50. In this way, fintech will provide greater credit to the consumer.

However, it is worth noting that the low limit is generally granted to customers with a low to medium score, who do not prove a lot of income. Thus, the credit would serve for the customer to prove his commitment to paying off his debts.

How to increase your credit card limit

THE Nubank It uses algorithmic technology to establish the limit value for each client. Thus, those with more favorable conditions, such as greater purchasing power, for example, are more likely to benefit from credit.

However, in the case of those who are not in a good situation, they can take some steps to get more credit. Check out some tips below:

Avoid paying late bills and invoices;

Pay on or before the due date;

Choose invoice due date according to your salary payment date;

Do not just pay the minimum invoice amount, as this will activate revolving credit;

Keep your monthly income updated in the Nubank app;

Use your credit card frequently;

Use the card without exceeding the limit;

Don’t have debts.