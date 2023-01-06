One Son | Drama starring Hugh Jackman gets first images

Diamond Films has brought forward the premiere of “One Son,” starring Hugh Jackman, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby, which now hits theaters on February 2.

The film A SON (The Son) follows the family drama of peter (Hugh Jackman), who has her life turned upside down in an attempt to connect with her son, a depressed teenager. From the renowned writer and director Florian Zeller (“My father”), A SON will hit theaters across Brazil on February 2with distribution of Diamond Films.

drama that earned Hugh Jackman a Best Actor nomination at the 2023 Golden Globes®, A SON still has Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins and Vanessa Kirby in the cast. The feature has screenplay adapted from the play by Zeller and Christopher Hampton.

In A SONyears after the divorce of his parents, Nicholas (Zen McGrath) feels he can no longer live with his mother, Kate (Laura Dern), and moves in with his father, his new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) and the couple’s baby. While juggling work, the baby and a dream job offer, Peter strives to care for Nicholas as he would have his own father, played by Anthony Hopkins, had taken care of him. As you look to the past to correct your mistakes, he will face challenges to connect with his son.

