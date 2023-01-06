Owner of mansion where Bolsonaro is staying in the US received aid

Playback/Instagram p 01.06.2023 The millionaire mansion of José Aldo and Vivianne Pereira Oliveira is located in a luxury resort in Florida

The owner of the mansion where former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is staying in the city of Kissimmee, Florida (USA), received about R$ 3,900 from the emergency aid provided by the federal government

to vulnerable people during the pandemic

gives Covid-19

in Brazil.

According to the Transparency Portal, former MMA fighter José Aldo, Vivianne Pereira Oliveira, pocketed eight installments of the benefit in 2020: five payments of BRL 600 from May to October and three of BRL 300, two in November and one in December.

Famous Family LLC – the couple’s US company – owns the mansion where the former president is staying. The property is in the Encore Resort at Reunion condominium and the residence rent is valued from US$ 519 per day (R$ 2,784). It has 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, pool, spa, cinema, gym and game room.

According to the resort’s website, the mansion given to Bolsonaro’s family is the “vacations House”

of the former fighter in Orlando.

The former featherweight champion received US$400,000 for his participation in UFC 278, in August 2022, reports the MMA Junkie website. This was the second highest salary among tournament competitors.

