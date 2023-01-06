Owner of the mansion where Bolsonaro is in the USA, José Aldo’s wife received Emergency Aid in the pandemic

Vivianne Pereira Oliveira, wife of former fighter José Aldo and owner of the mansion where Jair Bolsonaro is staying in Florida, in the United States, received Emergency Aid during the pandemic. The influencer benefited from BRL 600 per month between May and October 2020.

According to the Transparency Portal, still in 2020, she also received an installment of R$ 300 in November and two of the same amount in December. By framing the benefit on the platform, Vivianne is not registered with CadÚnico.

Vivianne received Emergency Aid in 2020 Photo: Portal da Transparência

Although the Transparency Portal preserves the beneficiaries’ CPF, it is possible to cross-reference the information with public data from another company opened by the couple, verifying that the ex-MMA fighter’s wife received the aid improperly.

Vivianne and José Aldo Photo: Reproduction

Former President Jair Bolsonaro has been in Florida since December 30th and, during that period, has stayed in a mansion owned by the Famous Family company, also opened in 2020 by José Aldo and Vivianne.

According to Revista Fórum, while Vivianne was receiving the benefit, the company opened by her and her husband bought the mansion where Bolsonaro is located for US$754,000, more than R$4 million, in June 2020.

Vivianne and José Aldo’s company bought the mansion where Bolsonaro is staying Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The EXTRA report contacted Vivianne, but has not yet received a response.