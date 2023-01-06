Palmeiras admits debt for Piquerez and wants to avoid FIFA sanctions

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

THE palm trees there is an obstacle to overcome in the coming weeks: a debt from the hiring of Piquerez. According to the investigation of ESPN confirmed by the report of THROW!, Peñarol-URU, the winger’s former club, called FIFA seeking to receive the delayed installment. Verdão admits the issue and hopes to resolve the pending before the sanctions of football’s highest entity.

> See classification and simulator of Paulistão-2023 by clicking here

This amount owed by Alviverde is one million dollars (R$ 5.35 million), but will suffer adjustments of about 10% due to the delay and interest. Although it seems like a relatively low amount for a club of the magnitude of Palmeiras, there is an allegation of a problem with cash flow.

In this way, Verdão admits that there is a pendency in relation to the last installment of the agreement with Peñarol and is aware of the movement of Uruguayans towards FIFA, but intends to sew an agreement to settle the debt until February, putting an end to the issue and avoiding future sanctions.

There was a forecast to resolve the issue in October, when Peñarol signaled that it would seek its rights in FIFA. However, since then, there has been no solution to the case between the parties.

Piquerez, Leila and Pai - Palmeiras Brazilian champion

Piquerez won four titles at Palmeiras (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Piquerez was hired in mid-2021 from the Uruguayan club for US$3.8 million (R$19.77 million at the time). The agreement was made through annual installments that would finish being paid in 2025, when the left-back’s contract with Alviverde also ends.

> Remember all Verdão titles in 2022

In pre-season with the Palmeiras squad, Piquerez is an absolute starter for Abel Ferreira’s team for 2023. So far, there are 68 games for the club and a goal scored, in addition to having won a Libertadores (2021), a Brasileirão (2022) , a Paulistão (2022) and a Recopa (2022).

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Palmeiras had a payment proposal rejected by Peñarol and will bet on a new strategy to settle debt for Piquerez

ESPN found out last Thursday (5) that Palmeiras had a payment offer denied by the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved