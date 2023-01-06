Palmeiras had a payment proposal rejected by Peñarol and will bet on a new strategy to settle debt for Piquerez

ESPN found out last Thursday (5) that Palmeiras had a payment offer denied by the Uruguayans and will try to pay the amount in cash

THE palm trees will bet on a cash payment proposal to the Penarol to settle the debt of 1 million dollars (R$ 5.3 million) related to a portion of the purchase of Joaquin Piquerez, carried out between July and August 2021. ESPN found the information last Thursday night (5).

Also according to the report, Palmeiras made a proposal for payment in November 2022 to Peñarol consisting of the payment of two installments of US$500,000. However, Uruguayans refused and went to FIFA to obtain full payment from the São Paulo team.

Today, after the delay in payment and Peñarol’s move to the highest body in world football, the debt is valued at 1.09 million dollars (R$ 5.8 million). However, Palmeiras is willing to pay ‘only’ the original amount of 1 million dollars (R$ 5.3 million) in cash.

If Peñarol refuses Palmeiras’ offer again and stamps its foot to receive 1.09 million dollars (R$ 5.8 million), the club from São Paulo will then have to let the process run in Fifa and wait for the entity’s sentence to then make the payment, something that would only happen in 2024.

Last Thursday, the ESPN brought the information that Peñarol had gone to Fifa after not being paid by Palmeiras. Hired in July 2021 by Palmeiras, Piquerez cost something around US$ 3.8 million (R$ 19.77 million), according to the exchange rate at the time.

During the agreement period, the São Paulo club sewed an agreement to pay the left-back in four installments, until the end of 2025. Palmeiras pays Peñarol a monthly installment for the acquisition of Piquerez and only one is in arrears.

THE ESPN it also found out that Verdão suffered from a ‘cash flow’ problem and therefore was unable to make the payment on that date.