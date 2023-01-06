Pasta from Nobel Prize in Physics revolts Italian chefs

It all started when Giorgio Parisi, Italian physicist who won the 2021 Nobel Prize, opined on what would be the best way to cook pasta saving gas.

According to the theorist, the formula involves placing the dough in a pan of boiling water, waiting about two minutes, covering the container and turning off the stove. This would save about eight minutes of power consumption.

It is worth mentioning that Parisi’s Nobel had nothing to do with cooking pasta. The physicist from the Sapienza University of Rome was awarded for his “theoretical solutions to a wide range of problems in the theory of complex systems”. So complex that it’s not even worth explaining here.

In any case, his culinary knowledge displeased chefs. Antonello Colonna, an Italian who holds a Michelin star, said the method would make the pasta chewy. Because of this, the dish made this way could never be served in a high-quality restaurant — like his.

On social networks, champions of morality and good manners followed the same line as the starred chef, and criticized the physicist’s audacity to think of an alternative way of cooking pasta.

Seeking to encourage discussion, scientists from Nottingham Trent University, in England, decided to test different ways of cooking food. In the end, they realized that the most efficient recipe involved an extra step: placing the dried pasta in cold water before preparing it. This way, the water is already penetrating the dough, rehydrating it and softening it.

Then, baking must be done, which heats the dough, causes the proteins to expand and makes the product edible. This part, already with the hot water, should last from one to two minutes. The team confirmed that putting the lid on helps keep the heat and cook the food, avoiding wasting gas.

The researchers guarantee that the flavor of the food is satisfactory. Maybe it’s not like eating at a renowned restaurant, but the savings are worth it.

Specialists from the Unione Italiana Food went further and made an interesting calculation: the Nobel laureate’s practice, if adopted in the pasta country, could save up to 47% of the energy normally consumed by Italians. So, would you buy this fight?