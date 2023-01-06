Patrick will leave São Paulo and sign with Atlético-MG

Patrick will be another player to switch from São Paulo to Atlético-MG at the beginning of the season after the arrival of an agreement between the two clubs. The player will sign a 2-year contract with the Minas Gerais club for R$ 8 million.

The information was initially given by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed in the program At first according to journalist André Hernán, columnist for the UOL.

According to Marcelo Hazan, also a columnist for UOL, the amount of R$ 8 million will be paid by Atlético-MG in three years and corresponds to 80% of the economic rights of the player transferred by São Paulo in this agreement. Internacional and Monte Azul follow with 10% each in relation to rights.

The player was a wish of coach Eduardo Coudet, who worked with him at Internacional, and had the desire to leave São Paulo after finishing the 2022 season having a friction with coach Rogério Ceni. He is one more to leave São Paulo for Galo, which today made the arrival of Igor Gomes official.

According to the investigation, in São Paulo the departure is seen as positive also due to the high wages of the 30-year-old athlete. He arrived in January last year and had a contract with the tricolor club until the end of 2023, ending his stint with 55 games and nine goals scored.

Firmino on São Paulo’s radar?

“Liverpool is about to make a proposal for a short renewal, one or two seasons. Regardless of what the project is, Firmino’s idea at the moment is to stay in England, to renew the contract. Obviously he would like a longer term, no having this longer term, one or two years ends up satisfying Roberto Firmino. So it is a very distant dream in Brazil, whether for São Paulo or for any other club”, says Bruno Andrade.

Would CR7 at Corinthians be viable?

“Duilio says that there were several companies behind it, he didn’t ask which ones, because the last one that sponsored Corinthians reinforcements, Corinthians put in court, that is, this partnership did not work. Would Corinthians start new partnerships, which would those companies be? would be the counterparts?”, says Bruno Andrade.

“Ronaldo earned 30 million euros per season at Manchester United, that’s more or less R$ 167 million, divided by 13 is something around R$ 13 million. Then I ask, did Corinthians actually have enough companies to support a contract salary of R$ 13 million, perhaps 11 times more than the main salary of Corinthians? It is important to understand what were the arguments that form over Ronaldo, the tactics, the strategies, otherwise it seems a lot like utopia”.

Check out De Primeira in full: