Paying with Nubank via WhatsApp is easy and practical; know more

What many users do not know is that it is possible to make payments directly via WhatsApp with the Nubank account. See how!

Nubank customers who frequently use WhatsApp can count on the payment tool within the messenger itself. To do this, just register the roxinho card and use it in purchases made.

Of course, to be able to complete the transaction, you need to have a balance in your account, as this is a debit option. Despite being launched in 2021, many people still don’t know about this possibility, which can make everyday life even more practical.

Therefore, throughout this text, it will be possible to learn how to register and start using the balance directly on WhatsApp. The feature is offered through Facebook Pay and processed by Facebook Payments and Cielo. It’s simple and secure, according to fintech.

The purpose of the tool is to make paying or receiving money as practical as the other functions available in the messenger, such as sending a photo, audio or video. So, see how to perform the procedure.

In WhatsApp, search for the “Payments” option;

Select “Facebook Pay” and read the terms and conditions of use;

Create a password to use in transactions;

Enter your full name, CPF, address and Nubank debit card details;

Open the bank application and take the code that was sent to enter in the WhatsApp application.

After verification, courier payment can be used. Whenever you carry out any type of transaction within the platform, as well as all others, the Nubank app sends notifications.

How to receive by Nubank on WhatsApp?

In addition to the payments function, it is also possible to request the transfer of a certain amount so that it falls directly into the Nubank account. Here, it’s even simpler. Check out.

In WhatsApp, search for the “Payments” option;

Click on “Request”;

Enter the desired value and send it to the contact.

Nubank on WhatsApp

Nubank was one of the first financial institutions to offer the tool on WhatsApp. To be able to access it, you just need to be a fintech customer and have the card debit function active.

Image: Diego Thomazini / shutterstock.com