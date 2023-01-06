“Play together with Cristiano Ronaldo”; Flamengo receives ‘notice’ of R$ 2.2 billion and star can say goodbye to make CR7 more comfortable

The information arrived directly from Italy and shows the business to be done by the CRF in the coming weeks

Flamengo shields its main names from leaving at any cost. Gabigol, Pedro, Matheus França, Victor Hugo and João Gomes, among other famous athletes in the squad commanded by coach Vítor Pereira, are some of those who are protected by the high dome of Gávea. Even with this care, Mengão knows that it can earn a lot with punctual farewells.

Matheus França and João Gomes, for example, are cases that have been closely monitored by European football. Both have even received polls from teams like Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid. Now, the surprise lies in what can happen at the end of the season on the Old Continent, especially with the resolution of who will be in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/24 season.

Today at Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause to be loaned to Newcastle if the English team manages to stamp a place in the main tournament between clubs in the world. The teams are part of the same fund, BelN Sports, which acquired the English for R$2.2 billion. Therefore, money is not the problem when doing business with the Most Dear.

France is a little sidelined and J. Gomes can head to the Premier League to play alongside CR7. Everything will depend on whether the star agrees to leave the Arab World to return to Europe and compete in the Champions League for an unprecedented destination in his professional career. On the other hand, the nation’s pitbull is a ‘yes’ away from being able to change the air in the short trajectory as a player, but already victorious and with a lot of affirmation being an absolute holder of the CRF.

Information about Newcastle’s interest in João Gomes was initially published by the Italian Rudy Galetti. The journalist does not account for the figures that can be offered to Flamengo, which renewed with JG until August 2027, putting the termination fine at 60 million euros (about R$ 338 million at current quotations). An offer must be made to Rubro-Negro at the opening of the transfer window.