Playstation 2 emulator creator for Android suspends activities after suffering threats

The application AetherSX2 there will be no new updates for a long time. This because Tahlreth, developer and creator of the project, decided to suspend continuity for an indefinite period. In case you didn’t know, the app became popular in the Android community by emulating Playstation 2 with quite satisfactory performance. The application was launched in 2021 in beta versions and throughout 2022, it received several updates that increasingly improved performance in games. As a result, it became an option for emulating the console titles of the sonyalong with “Daemon PS2” It’s from “Play!“, released in 2015.

















04 Jan

















05 Jan



According to the creator of AetherSX2, the reason for his departure from the project was due to constant complaints, demands and even death threats. Also, the main page of the site for the emulation app is no longer available and only displays the message about app suspension. At the reddit, several users lamented the situation and were grateful for the fact that the program had given an opportunity to emulate Playstation 2 without abusive practices and in a fair way. In any case, the application can still be downloaded and according to the author, it will continue to function normally, despite not receiving new updates.



