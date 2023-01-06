Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is buried in St Peter’s Basilica

Disclosure/Vatican Media – 05.01.2023 Pope emeritus was buried this Thursday morning in the Vatican

the pope emeritus Benedict XVI

was buried this Thursday morning (5), after three days of wake open to the public. Under the St. Peter’s Square

crowded, the pope francis

celebrated the funeral of the pontiff, who died on December 31, aged 95.

According to the Vatican Gendarmerie, the ceremony brought together around 50,000 faithful and dozens of political and religious authorities, such as the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and representatives of the Eastern Catholic Churches, Islam and Judaism.

” We are here with the perfume of gratitude and the ointment of hope to demonstrate, once again, the love that is not lost. We want to do it with the same anointing, wisdom, delicacy and dedication that he was able to bestow over the years”, Francis said in his speech.

“Benedict, may your joy be perfect in hearing your voice definitively and forever,” the Pope said, asking that Joseph Ratzinger be “entrusted into the hands of the Father.” “May these hands of mercy find his lamp burning with the oil of the Gospel, which he disseminated and witnessed during his life,” he added.

Before the coffin with the body of Benedict XVI was taken inside St. Peter’s Basilica for burial, Pope Francis made a final bow to his predecessor, followed by a prayer.

This is the second time in the history of the Catholic Church that a pope has celebrated the funeral rite of his predecessor. The last one took place in 1802, when Pius VII presided over the religious funeral of Pius VI, who had died two and a half years earlier while living in exile as a prisoner of Napoleon Bonaparte.

