Praça Rei Pel and Av. Rei Pel: councilor and mayor of BH propose tributes – Gerais

Pel died aged 82 on December 29, 2022 (photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP) A bill filed at the Municipal Chamber of Belo Horizonte (CMBH) intends to change the name of Praça da Bandeira, located at the intersection of Afonso Pena, Bandeirantes and Agulhas Negras avenues, in the Mangabeiras neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, to ‘Praa Rei Pel’ . The proposal was presented by councilor Henrique Braga (PSDB).

Still according to the bill, the pole with the flag of Brazil, present in the square since 1998, must be maintained and unchanged.

“All tributes to the greatest athlete of all time in Brazil and in the world, it is fair and necessary for the next generations to know that there was a Brazilian respected all over the world. Be it for his qualities as a football player and as a citizen of the world that knew how to carry his message of joy, peace and cooperation between peoples (sic)”, wrote the councilor in the justification for the project.

The text was filed at the CMBH on Tuesday (1/3).

Avenue around Mineiro

The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Fuad Noman (PSD), intends to honor the former soccer player by changing the name of one of the avenues around Mineiro.

The proposal was sent to the CMBH this Thursday (5/1) and proposes to change the name of ‘Avenida C’ – located between Rua Coronel Oscar Paschoal and Avenida Antnio Abraho Caram, in Bairro So Luiz – to ‘Avenida Rei Pel’ .

The proposal should only be voted on in February, when legislative activities at the CMBH resume.

“He is a personality who enchanted the world and represented Brazil in the best possible way. Nothing is fairer than seeing Mineiro surrounded by an avenue that bears his name”, declared Gabriel, president of the Municipal Chamber of Belo Horizonte.

According to the Internal Rules of the CMBH, projects intended to grant civic honors do not need to go through the plenary. As a result, the proposal only passes through the Legislation and Justice Commission, in a single shift.