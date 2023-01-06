Prediction: CSA x Potiguar de Mossoró

CSA team playing for the Brazilian Serie B championship (© imago images / Fotoarena) 29.01.2021

Information and predictions for CSA vs Potiguar de Mossoró

O CSA has the Potiguar of Mossoró on your way in this Thursday, January 5thdueling for semifinals of qualifiers whose purpose is to determine the last qualified for the group stage of the 2023 edition of the Northeast Cup. The confrontation will take place in the Gerson Amaral Stadium, in Coruripe. Kickoff is scheduled for 20:00 (Brasília time). Whoever wins will face the winner of the battle between América-RN and Moto Club in the finals.

How does the 2023 Northeast Cup work?

THE Northeast Cup is in its preliminary stage. It will define, in single and knockout gamesyou four clubs left to compose the 16 participants of the 2023 version of the Lampions League. In case of equality, the duels have as only resource to tie the penalty kicks. Afterwards, the classifieds will be divided into two groups with eight components each in its initial stage. They will face each othersingle urn with teams from one group facing those from the other in the first stage. At the end of the eight roundsthe top four from each group advance to the quarterfinals, which are played in a single game, as well as the semifinals, where the field command is determined according to the best campaign in the initial stage. Only the final is played in home and away games.

Where to watch the 2023 Northeast Cup games?

Where to watch on TV – The right to broadcast on open TV belongs to SBT. Through the pay TV system, the transmission will be made by the channels ESPN Brasil/Fox Sports. By streaming, the tournament is displayed on the social network Tik Tok. You need to check the schedule to find out which games will be broadcast and the times.

Where to watch at bookmakers – The sportsbook Sportingbet transmits the matches of the Copa do Nordeste. Exhibitions are subject to restrictions such as account deposit and wagering requirements to gain access to the streaming sector. This varies according to the betting site’s regulation.

The recent performance of the CSA

Unable to play at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió, which is undergoing renovations, the CSA opted to play in Coruripe, which is about 90 kilometers away from the capital of Alagoas, in its first official match in the 2023 season. , will not be a problem, since the club has fans spread across the state and should have absolute dominance in the stands even despite last year’s failure.

CSA ended up being relegated to Série C of the Brazilian Championship. By accumulating only 42 points (nine wins, 15 draws and 14 defeats), it finished in the seventeenth position of the leaderboard of the Second Division of the Brasileirão. The first post in the sticking region. It was two points below Novorizontino, placed sixteenth and first club outside the Z4.

The fall, naturally, generated a renewal process. Command passed to coach Roberto Fonseca. The cast was also hit. Bruno Matias, Douglas, Everton Silva, Guilherme Rend and Paulo Ricardo, hired for the current season, have already had their names published in the Daily Newsletter of the Brazilian Football Confederation and are available to the coach for this Thursday’s clash.

Probable lineup of the CSA

The current form of the Potiguar de Mossoró

Potiguar de Mossoró practically had to assemble a team from scratch for 2023. The 2022 season for the Rio Grande do Norte club ended on April 2. It was when he held the final of the second round of the state championship against ABC. It was defeated by 1 to 0. Allan Dias’ goal seven minutes into the second half. Afterwards, he only accompanied ABC to win the Potiguar Championship title in the decision against América-RN, which had won the first round.

The campaign in 2021 had not earned him a classification for Série D of the Brazilian Championship. thus had to deactivate the football department. In 2023, the performance in the last state championship assured the right to a place in the Fourth Division of the Brasileirão and, in this way, guaranteed a more extensive calendar, which allows for long-term planning.

The state debut is scheduled for January 11. It will face Santa Cruz de Natal in a match for the classification phase of the first round. The meeting will have the opponent as host. Potiguar de Mossoró has been preparing for the duel for the Copa do Nordeste since December. He played a friendly against Ferroviário, which will also play in the Lampions League qualifiers, being defeated by 2-0.

Probable lineup of Potiguar de Mossoró

Prediction and final tip for CSA vs Potiguar de Mossoró:

In the process of transition, the CSA may encounter difficulties, however, it still has a squad with the potential to perform at a higher level, which makes the prediction of its victory against Potiguar de Mossoró the best guess for this match. Thursday for the qualifiers that will define the last classified for the group stage of the Copa do Nordeste 2023.

Prediction for CSA vs Potiguar de Mossoró:

