Priest declares himself non-binary after interpretation of the Bible

Briton Bingo Allison, 36, became the first non-binary person to become a priest in the UK, after being appointed by a church located in Liverpool, England. He claims he first came across the concept of gender neutral in 2016.

In an interview with Liverpool EchoBingo Allison says that during his religious career he met “incredible and faithful” gay Christians, which made him realize that he should distance himself from the conservative upbringing that condemns homosexuals to hell.





“My point of view used to be very traditional and conservative,” he said. “I didn’t have time to learn from other people’s experiences. I was in denial and part of that resulted in the denial of other people’s identity,” she concluded.

In 2016, Bingo got to know the concept of gender neutral, when he began to perceive himself as a non-binary person.

“’Coming out’ was a lot harder than I thought it would be. I definitely questioned my identity many times, but growing up in a conservative Christian environment was a challenge beyond my imagination. I didn’t know any trans people and I must have only met two gay people in my life. So it was almost like ‘another planet’ for me,” she reported.

It was by re-reading chapter 1, verse 27 of the Bible’s book of Genesis, which speaks of “manhood for womanhood” in opposition to men and women, that Allison began to change her perception of gender identity.

“I was praying in the middle of the night when I realized that maybe I needed to turn my life ‘upside down’. It was a deepening spiritual experience, I rightly felt that God was leading me to this new truth about myself. One of the things I’ve held onto in my ministry is that both transitioning and coming out of the closet should be a spiritual experience as well as an emotional and social and sometimes physical one. There is something beautiful about growing up as we were created to be into our authentic selves,” he related.

Allison claims to have great admiration for the younger generation of the LGBTQIA+ community for being so resolved about who they are.

“I try to be involved, not just in my religious work, but outside of it, with local secular LGBT youth groups. One of the biggest things is just being a visual representation in my community and going to schools and holding assemblies and making a huge difference in normalizing this for kids. When I’m wearing my collar, the kids know it’s okay and there’s a place in church and the outside world for people like me,” she says.

Pope Francis and ‘non-straight’ priests

In an interview for the book The power of vocation, of the Spanish priest Fernando Prado, in 2018, Pope Francis says that the important thing is to live celibacy.

“Homosexual priests and religious must be encouraged to live celibacy completely and, above all, to be exquisitely responsible, trying never to scandalize either their communities or the holy faithful people of God, living a double life”, said the pope. “It is better that they leave the ministry or their consecrated life before living a double life.”

At the same time, Francis said that “the issue of homosexuality is very serious”, adding that those responsible for training new priests must ensure that candidates are “human and emotionally mature” before being ordained.

“For this reason, the Church asks that people with this ingrained tendency not be accepted into the ministry [sacerdotal] or in consecrated life,” he said.

Persecution

Some priests have been persecuted and removed by the Vatican after publicly declaring themselves gay. This was the case of Polish Krzysztof Charamsa, the first high-ranking priest to take the stand. He was working at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith when he decided to assume his sexual orientation in 2015 during an interview.

“I was banned from exercising the ministry and teaching theology, but there was never a trial, nor was I given the opportunity to defend myself,” Charamsa said in an interview with the magazine Look.

In the 1980s, Irishman Bernárd Lynch was removed from his duties when he decided to come out as homosexual to his superiors. He was part of a movement to combat AIDS in New York.

“I was removed from my parish and stopped receiving financial aid. But I continue to function as a priest,” Lynch told Lookwho, aged 74, lives with her partner in London and runs support groups for Catholics in the LGBT community.

In Brazil

The British James Alison, a gay priest who lived in Brazil for 10 years, was sued by the Archdiocese of São Paulo for trying to create the first LGBT pastoral. He says he received a supportive call from the Pope. “His exact words were: ‘I want you to walk with full inner freedom, in the spirit of Jesus,’” he reported.

In 2013, Pope Francis even said: “Who am I to judge?”, when asked on a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Rome at the end of International Youth Day. In recording for a documentary, he advocated the creation of laws to facilitate civil unions – not marriage – of people of the same sex.

