Prime Video: 5 classic movies coming to streaming in January

Prime Video decided to redeem great movie classics to enter its catalog in January 2023, delighting nostalgic fans. Among the vast list of launches for the next few days are “A Fantástica Fábrica de Chocolate”, “aquaman“, among others. See more with the Purebreak!

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

Based on the short story by Roald Dahl, the film follows the young Charlie Bucket and your grandfather Joe. They join a small group of competition winners who go on a tour of the eccentric’s magical and mysterious factory. Willy Wonka. Aided by his hardworking dwarves, Wonka hides a surprise for during the tour.

“Aquaman” (2018)

In “Aquaman”, son of human Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) and Atlantean Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) grows up with the experience of a human and the metahuman capabilities of an Atlantean.

“Suicide Squad: Reckoning” (2018)

The Suicide Squad is sent on a mission to retrieve a mystical object so powerful that they are willing to risk their own lives to steal it themselves.

“Shazam!” (2019)

Billy Batson is a smart 14-year-old boy who can magically transform into the superhero Shazam. His powers are soon put to the test against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

“ Godzilla vs Kong” (2021)

Kong and his protectors embark on a perilous journey to find his true home. Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast, accompanies the adventure. However, they soon find themselves in Godzilla’s path, completely enraged, leaving a trail of ddestruction around the world. The initial confrontation between the two titans, instigated by mysterious forces, is just the beginning of the enigma that lies deep within the planet.

See all January releases on Prime Video!

01/01

The Originals: Season 5

03/01

04/01

Orphan 2: Inception

The fantastic chocolate factory

05/01

06/01

Suicide Squad: Reckoning

Mystery at Sea: Season 1

The Struggle of a Lifetime

duet

07/01

This Is Us: Season 6

The Time With You

01/11

aquaman

Winter: The Dolphin 2

01/13

Hunters: Season 2

Eight Women and a Secret

Shazam!

Mortal Kombat

01/15

Annabelle 3: Homecoming

01/20

Happy New Year…again

Adjusting a Love

godzilla vs kong

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2

relentless hunting

Godzilla II: King of the Monsters

01/23

01/24

01/25

Cry Macho: The Path to Redemption

hellraiser

01/27