Prime Video releases in the week (01/05/2023)

The releases of Prime Video in the first week of the year did not disappoint. Streaming invested in sagas that were (and still are) very successful like Twilight, Divergent and Jurassic Park.

Additionally, Prime Video’s list of releases for the week featured two critically and highly acclaimed horror films of 2022: The Orphan 2, directed by William Brent Bell and starring Isabelle Fuhrman again; and X: Mark of Death, starring Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega. The latter was considered one of the best feature films of the year.

For those who like superheroes, the tip is to watch the Wonder Woman 1984, with Gal Gadot in the lead role. The plot accompanies Diana Prince / Wonder Woman during the Cold War, fighting against two great enemies; media entrepreneur Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and former friend Barbara Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). The feature was written and directed by Patty Jenkins and released in 2020.

Other important releases this week were the feature films Maracanã and Pelé: Birth of a Legendas a way of honoring the player who died at the end of 2022.

Remembering that these are just some of the highlights of the list of Prime Video releases for the week. See the full link below.

