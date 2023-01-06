Prime Video series review

In 1984, a science fiction book hit the market to revolutionize the genre and change the way other authors would look to the future. neuromancer was released by the writer William Gibson at a time when many of the features he envisioned were considered strictly fantastic. One of them – the idea that the border between the real and the simulated is more tenuous than ever – ended up being used years later by the Wachowski sisters. It was from Gibson’s book that they got the term matrixmaking him famous worldwide.

From Gibson and the cyberpunk subgenre in general, the series Peripherals takes advantage of the fusion between the real and the virtual, in a context of a dystopian future. Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz) lives in the year 2032, struggling to cope with a blind mother and a brother who is not always the most reliable help. This 2032 is a year in which living conditions on the planet are no longer the best, but they are not even remotely indicative of what Flynne is about to discover.

His brother Burton (Jack Reynor) makes money playing, but occasionally uses Flynne’s help to deal with some impropriety. One afternoon, when he enters a VR game, Flynne is faced with a murder that happens in an extremely realistic way for her. Only when she begins to be chased by mercenaries does the girl realize that she has seen too much and that this could not simply be a gamified simulation. Flynne, in fact, has been occupying a “peripheral”, a kind of robotic human replica, which receives an external consciousness. That is, when you are in a “peripheral”, you are “living” in that body. The most important detail is that the peripherals are part of the future, which leads Flynne to understand that the murder she witnessed actually happened in 2099.

valuable periphery

Once that premise is established, the viewer has something to cling to. The couple Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan is behind the production, which can pose danger. The two were the showrunners of the now defunct Westworldan ambitious scifi project by HBO, which came to be the company’s bet after the end of game of Thrones; its promising future, however, collapsed, and Westworld was canceled after four stubborn seasons.

You can recognize the fingers of Nolan and Joy in the structure and mood of Peripherals. In Westworldit was common to see the protagonist Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) starting episodes being “turned on” or “turned off” by one of the park’s creators. The robots in the story (or “hosts” as they were called) and the park’s visitors lived in different times and it was the spectator who needed to assemble the timelines. It is impossible to deny the similarity that the figure of Chloe Moretz has with Evan Rachel, both being guided by practical and philosophical perceptions, in different timelines and with a constant threat of destruction ahead.

Superconscious robots, exchanges of consciousness between unknown or familiar bodies, mysterious organizations, the spectacularization of apocalyptic ideas… Westworld in Peripherals; but at the same time, none of these elements are exclusive of each other. Peripherals is a series that understands the codes of science fiction and assumes the stereotypes that the genre invokes. The secret of success is precisely to find points of clarity among so many coded conversations and so many independent terminologies.

It is in this clarity, finally, what makes the first season of Peripherals be more successful than the first of Westworld. Amidst tiresome far-fetched dialogues that want to seem important all the time, there are footholds that make the series accessible. That accessibility just needs to be there until viewers connect with the story. When that happens, what seems “too complicated” becomes progressively less.

Therefore, the basis of the plot (Flynne is being pursued because they think she has seen too much) is brought back when the episodes start to get too hermetic. The spectator knows that after the vague dialogues of the future, the story of the present will return to soften the distance. Good characters like Tommy (Alex Hernandez), Corbell (Louis Herthum) and Billy Ann (Adelind Horan) are very important in this regard. Everything about them is straightforward, clear, with a tight, to-the-point narrative; and none the less interesting to see.

Then, from the middle of the season, even Flynne’s main plot becomes more understandable, making the final episodes sound more fun. the work of Scott B. Smith as a showrunner he is admirable, balancing the action well with the responsibility of bringing layers to this futuristic reference; that is, there is an effort to deepen the themes and characters, without losing sight of the value of entertainment and mystery. Although with an anticlimactic ending, enough elements remain pending for a second year.

Finally, it is the charisma of Moretz and of Gary Caar (her protagonist partner) who also holds Peripherals standing on a victory podium expected by science fiction fans. We needed a well-written, well-produced, well-kept title like this that doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but rather spins it in the right directions. In technological language, it is said that “peripherals” are devices responsible for communication between man and machine… Those responsible for the series have already done a good part of the work right. Communication has been established.