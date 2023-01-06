Prince Harry Admits Drug Use, Confesses He Killed 25 People

Last Thursday, January 5th, some copies of the autobiographical book of Prince Harry “Spare” were put up for sale by mistake in Spain. The official launch is just next week. It didn’t take long for several excerpts from the book to be published in the international press.

The monarch made some bombastic confessions, among them, Harry confessed that he used drugs when he was 17 years old. “Of course I snorted cocaine back then. At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, they offered me a little string, and since then I’ve used it a few more times”, he said.

The Prince also told how he felt with the drug. “It wasn’t a lot of fun and I didn’t feel especially exhilarated like I seem to have with the others, but it made me feel different, and that was my main goal. To feel. Be different”.

In addition, the famous recalled the ten years he served in the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom and confessed that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

“Most soldiers don’t know exactly how many kills they have on their credits. In a battle, you often fire indiscriminately. So my number: 25. It’s not something that fills me with satisfaction, but I don’t feel ashamed either, ”he stated.

Harry stressed that he is not proud of the deaths, but prefers to live in “a world without Taliban, a world without war”. “However, even for a casual practitioner of positive thinking like myself, there are realities that cannot be changed.”

LOSS OF VIRGINITY

In his autobiography “Spare”, Prince Harry really isn’t skimping on anything. According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex even detailed how he lost his virginity.

The situation happened with an older woman. “Inglorious episode. She was very fond of horses and treated me like a young stallion,” he said.

Harry even claimed that it all happened during a quick ride. “Quick ride, after which she smacked my ass and sent me to grace. Among the many things that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub,” he said.

The monarch made a point of not identifying the woman by name or saying when the brief courtship took place, but rumors claim that Harry lost his virginity to Elizabeth Hurley, who is 19 years older than him when he was still a teenager. However, the girl denied everything in December.

