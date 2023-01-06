Prince Harry had a frozen penis at Prince William’s wedding credit:Bang Showbiz

Prince Harry had a “frozen penis” during his brother’s wedding.

The incident with the Duke of Sussex came after a 200-mile charity expedition to the North Pole in March 2011 – which raised £2m for Walking with the Wounded. And, just a month later at Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, he was still suffering from the aftermath of the trip, revealing that his private parts had been frozen solid.

He wrote in his new memoir ‘Spare’: “Upon arriving home I was horrified to find that my nether regions were also frozen. And while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the penis was not. It was becoming yet another problem every day.”

Harry, 38, admitted his father King Charles, 74, was very “sympathetic” to his frostbitten ears and cheeks after the walk.

He added: “Dad was very interested and sympathetic to the discomfort of my frozen ears and cheeks.”

The British royal also confirmed in the bombshell book that both he and William, 40, were circumcised as children, despite reports that their late mother Princess Diana – who died in 1997 aged 36 – had “banned” it .

He added: “There were countless stories in books and newspapers (even ‘The New York Times’) about Willy and I not being circumcised. Mom forbade it, everyone said it, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting burned on the penis is much bigger if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was circumcised as a baby.”