Project Leonardo announced for PS5; accessibility-focused control

The text below was published on PlayStation.Blog.

Accessibility is an important topic for us at PlayStation and we want to keep raising the bar to allow all players to experience the joy of gaming. Whether it’s the robust accessibility options in PlayStation Studios games like Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarök or Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I, or the wide range of features in our PS4 and PS5 console UI, we are passionate about lowering the barriers to gaming for all players.

Today at CES, we’re announcing the next step in our journey to make gaming more accessible: Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5. Developed with key input from accessibility experts, community members and game developers, Project Leonardo is our codename for a new kit highly customizable controller that works “out of the box” to help many gamers with disabilities play more easily, comfortably and for longer periods of time.

Through conversations with accessibility experts and amazing organizations like AbleGamers, SpecialEffect and Stack Up, we’ve designed a highly configurable controller that works with many third-party accessibility accessories and integrates with the PS5 console to open up new ways to play. It is built to address common challenges faced by many gamers with limited motor control, including difficulty holding a controller for extended periods, accurately pressing small groups of buttons or triggers, or optimally positioning thumbs and fingers on a standard controller.

Here are some of the main features:

Highly customizable gaming experience

Hardware customizations. Project Leonardo for PS5 is a canvas for players to create their own gaming experience. It includes a robust kit of interchangeable components, including a variety of analog caps and knobs in different shapes and sizes.

Players can use these components to create a wide variety of control layouts. And the distance of the gamepad’s analog stick can be adjusted according to the player’s preference. These components allow players to find a setup that works for their specific strength, range of motion, and physical needs.

Software customizations. On the PS5 console, players have a variety of options to customize their Project Leonardo gameplay experience:

button mapping The controller’s buttons can be programmed to any supported function, and multiple buttons can be mapped to the same function. On the other hand, players can map two functions (such as “R2” + “L2”) to the same button.



control profiles Players can store their programmed button configurations as control profiles and easily switch between them by pressing the profile button. Up to three control profiles can be stored and accessed by the player on their PS5 console at any given time.



Works collaboratively with other accessibility devices and accessories

Project Leonardo can be used as a standalone controller or paired with additional Project Leonardo or DualSense wireless controllers. Up to two Project Leonardo controllers and a DualSense wireless controller can be used together as a single virtual controller, allowing gamers to mix and match devices to meet their specific gaming needs or to play collaboratively with others.

For example, players can augment their DualSense controller with a Project Leonardo controller or use two Project Leonardo controllers on their own. A friend or family member can also help control the player’s game character with a DualSense controller or a second Project Leonardo controller. Controls can be dynamically turned on or off and used in any combination.

Project Leonardo is expandable via four 3.5mm AUX ports to support a variety of external switches and third-party accessibility accessories. This allows users to integrate special switches, buttons or analog sticks with the Project Leonardo controller. External accessories can be dynamically connected or disconnected, and each can be configured to function like any other button.

Flexible and adaptable design

Project Leonardo’s split, symmetrical design allows players to reposition the analog sticks as close or far as they wish. The controller lays flat and doesn’t need to be held, so players can place it on a table or wheelchair tray. It attaches easily to AMPS mounts* or tripods and can be oriented 360 degrees for more comfortable use. Players can also program the “north” orientation on the analog sticks to match their preferred controller orientation.

Sony Interactive Entertainment designer So Morimoto shares some thoughts on how his team approached the industrial design of Project Leonardo:

“Project Leonardo is part of the PS5 family of products and is based on the same design concept. We were inspired by the idea of ​​all gamers enjoying the world of PlayStation together. Our team tested more than a dozen designs with accessibility experts, looking for approaches that would help address key challenges to using the control effectively. Finally, we settled on a ‘split control’ design that allows for almost free-form left/right thumb repositioning, can be used without needing to be held, and has very flexible switch and stick cap.

Since players can customize Project Leonardo to their needs, there is no ‘right’ form factor. We want to empower them to create their own configurations. The controller can also flexibly accept combinations of accessibility accessories to create a unique aesthetic. I am excited that the design will be completed through collaboration with players rather than presenting them with a single form factor.”

– So Morimoto, Designer, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Looking ahead

Project Leonardo is currently under development and we continue to collect valuable feedback from the community. We’d like to thank all the wonderful organizations and accessibility experts who are supporting us in this effort.

We are also grateful to everyone in the community who has championed greater accessibility for games. You are the reason we do our jobs and your passion inspires us every day. It is truly a privilege for us to create products that best meet your needs. We look forward to sharing more in the future, including additional product features and release schedule.

*AMPS is an industry standard mounting screw pattern for attaching devices to equipment, including accessibility equipment.