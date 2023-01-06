PS2 emulator for Android is closed after death threats to the developer – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Nostalgic gamers are about to miss out on mobile gaming. That’s because the developer of AetherSX2, a PlayStation 2 emulator, has announced that it will cease development on the app. Aside from the obvious challenges of working alone on a project, the main reasons for discontinuation are complaints, incessant requests, and death threats from users.

PlayStation 2 (Image: Unsplash / Nikita Kostrykin)

For those who like to play so-called retro games, but don’t have that interest in turning on old video games on HD televisions, the option of emulators on smartphones comes in handy.

However, it is not always that there are satisfactory alternatives for Android. One of them is the AetherSX2, which allows you to run PS2 files directly from your smartphone. Unfortunately, this app may not last long, as its development has been discontinued by the developer.

In a simple and direct statement on the app’s page, the creator, known as Tahlreth, says he decided to stop because of constant harassment by users:

Due to endless imitations, complaints, demands and now death threats, I stopped. AetherSX2 was always meant to be a fun hobby for me, not profit oriented. There’s no point in continuing to work on a hobby that isn’t fun anymore. Thanks to everyone who hasn’t been an asshole this past year.

Still according to the announcement, people can still download the app, which will continue to work for the “near future”. However, nothing guarantees that it will not be taken off the air eventually.

For a change, a portion of internet users decided to harass a developer at work as if they owned the project. That way, once again, everyone ends up losing.

AetherSX2 interface (Image: Reproduction / Play Store)

Emulators are alternatives for gamers

There is no shortage of options for those who want to enjoy different games on cell phones or computers. One of them is the game emulator, which imitates the original hardware and runs game files.

One of the most popular is RetroArch, an application that manages to combine several cores in one place to run a huge number of old consoles (and some newer ones). It requires a bit of setup, but manages to run most systems from previous generations with little difficulty.

Of course, there are many rules and laws against using emulators. This is, of course, a topic for a long discussion. However, it is undeniable that the use of this type of program such as Duckstation for PS1 and Dolphin for Wii and GameCube offers cheap alternatives for gamers. Especially for those who are not interested in playing on the original consoles.

The AetherSX2 was a very competent option for those who wanted to check out PS2 games on mobile phones. In addition to it there is DamonPS2, but it is not a very interesting alternative. Its ratings are very low in the Play Store and the app has already received accusations of source code theft by other developers.

With information: Kotaku.