Putin sends ship with hypersonic missiles to Atlantic

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a warship with hypersonic missiles into the Atlantic Ocean. According to the government, this is a “training mission”. Putin made the announcement during a videoconference with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the ship’s commander, Igor Krokhmal, on Wednesday.

“This time, the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system, the Tsirkon, which has no equal,” Putin said. “I want to wish the crew success in their service for the good of the motherland.” The move came a day before Putin announced a two-day ceasefire.

Putin’s Hypersonic Missile Ship

Putin assured that the weapons will allow for “reliable” protection from “possible external threats” and that they will help the country to conquer its “national interests”. “We will continue to develop the combat potential of our Armed Forces,” he said.

The 3M22 Tsirkon missile is a system that has had its development accelerated by Russia amid the conflict with Ukraine. The projectile can hit both ships and land targets at a distance of between 1,000 and 1,500 kilometers. In nine tests, the weapon reached a speed of 11 thousand kilometers per hour.

