Qualcomm to include satellite capability with SD 8 Gen 2 to compete with Apple

Qualcomm is preparing a technology called “Snapdragon Satellite” for devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, according to tipster Snoopy Tech. According to him, the novelty should be available in the second half of this year, and should gradually reach new devices with the brand’s advanced processor.
The idea is to rival the satellite Emergency SOS feature that Apple debuted in November on the iPhone 14. The novelty works by sending a message to emergency services through a satellite connection, to help customers who need assistance in remote areas or areas without cellular network coverage. This was possible thanks to a partnership with the satellite company Globalstar and Qualcomm should follow suit.
Qualcomm will announce Snapdragon Satellite.
It will only be available for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 devices.
It will offer two-way messaging.
Available in second half of 2023
Coming eventually to more devices after 8 Gen 2 phones. pic.twitter.com/88iz34jETw
— SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 5, 2023
This rumor makes sense thinking of another who mentioned that the Galaxy S23 will receive satellite communication from a potential partnership between Samsung and Iridium Communications, a company based in the United States that operates 66 active satellites. Unlike Apple’s emergency SOS via satellite, Iridium Communications would make it possible for smartphone owners to make calls and text messages, but with the Snapdragon Satellite, it is said to offer two-way messaging for now.
It’s possible though that since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 features the improved Snapdragon X70 5G modem, the Snapdragon Satellite could be a bit more advanced than the Snapdragon X65 5G modem that’s currently present in the iPhone 14.