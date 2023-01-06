Qualcomm to include satellite capability with SD 8 Gen 2 to compete with Apple

Qualcomm is preparing a technology called “Snapdragon Satellite” for devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, according to tipster Snoopy Tech. According to him, the novelty should be available in the second half of this year, and should gradually reach new devices with the brand’s advanced processor.

The idea is to rival the satellite Emergency SOS feature that Apple debuted in November on the iPhone 14. The novelty works by sending a message to emergency services through a satellite connection, to help customers who need assistance in remote areas or areas without cellular network coverage. This was possible thanks to a partnership with the satellite company Globalstar and Qualcomm should follow suit.