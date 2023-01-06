Renfield: New movie from Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage gets unreleased trailer

The long-awaited trailer for the horror comedy Renfield was released today by Universal Picturesthe feature that premieres in Brazilian theaters on April 6 features Nicholas Hoult (The Great) playing Renfield and Nicolas Cage (The Weight of Talent) as Count Dracula.

Renfield – Giving Blood for the Boss is the modern version of the monster tale about Dracula’s loyal servant, Renfield. In the long run,Renfield is forced to find victims for his master and do whatever he asks of him, regardless of the degree of degradation of the order received. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to discover if there is life out there, beyond the shadow of the Prince of Darkness. Far from his master, the servant finds a new lease on life when he falls in love with Rebecca Quincy, a feisty traffic cop.”.

The film also features Awkwafina (The Little Mermaid) as Rebecca Quincy, Ben Schwartz (The Afterparty) as Teddy Lobo and Adrian Martinez (The Lady and the Tramp) as Chris Marcos. Renfield is based on characters created by Irish novelist Bram Stokerthe film is directed by Chris McKay (Tomorrow’s War), the screenplay is signed by Ryan Ridley (rick and morty) and the story is Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead).

Check out the official trailer for Renfield – Giving Blood for the Boss:

Live-action Dungeons & Dragons also debuts in theaters in April

Dungeons & Dragons – Honor Among Rebels hits Brazilian theaters on April 13, the live-action is based on the famous game RPG Dungeons & Dragons. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein direct the feature and the script is signed by Daley and Michael Gilio.

The film will followthe story of an ex-harper and his partner, a human barbarian, who after escaping from prison team up with a talentless mage and a fledgling druid to rob the crook responsible for putting the harper behind bars. He, now called the Lord of Neverwinter, has as his ally a powerful Red Wizard.”.

Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine, Chloe Coleman, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Jason Wong and Daisy Head are the protagonists of Dungeons & Dragons – Honor Among Rebels. Check out the official trailer:

