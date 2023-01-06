Republican congressman surprises and votes for Trump to preside over the US House

Choice of the new command of the house of parliamentarians faces an unprecedented impasse in the last 100 years; former president backs congressman Kevin McCarthy for the post

Donald Trump has already announced his candidacy to run for the presidency of the United States in 2024



The name of the former president of the U.S, donald trump (2017-2021), starred in an unusual moment this Thursday, 5, at the House of Representatives of the country for being voted by one of the congressmen of the Republican party to preside over the House, which is currently plunged into complete chaos in recent years due to the impasse that prevents the election of its leader. During the voting in alphabetical order, upon reaching the letter G, Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, an ally of the former president, declared his candidate for office: Donald J. Trump. Trump’s nomination as a candidate for the House command came even as the former president had voiced his support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. “It’s time to make Congress great again,” Gaetz said, alluding to Trump’s famous quote: “Make America Great Again.”

Gaetz belongs to the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, which refuses to support mainstream Republican candidate Kevin McCarthy. In total, there are 20 congressmen who opted for another Republican, Byron Donalds, in the last few votes, except for the anecdote of the vote for Trump. Trump himself referred on Wednesday to the blockade that the US Congress is facing and urged Republicans to support McCarthy. “Republicans, do not turn a great victory into a gigantic and shameful defeat”, suggested the former president, without having been able to convince his allies.

Trump himself published shortly before on his social network Truth Social a manipulated image that shows him, in an attitude of debauchery, occupying the position of Speaker of the House alongside the president, Joe Biden, and the vice, Kamala Harris. As explained by the broadcaster “CNN”, there is no rule that prevents a person from voting just because he is not a member of the House and parliamentarians can basically vote for anyone. This Thursday, the House of Representatives held the tenth ballot to elect its president, which was again unsuccessful, since none of the candidates obtained the necessary majority. Currently, Trump is the highest leadership of the Republican party, but does not hold any representative elective office, such as congressman.

