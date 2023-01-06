Romantic comedy bets on a new model of masculinity

In one of the most famous scenes from “Star Wars”, Leia (Carrie Fisher) turns to Han Solo (Harrison Ford) as he is being carried away by Boba Fett and finally declares herself. “I love you,” says the princess in “The Empire Strikes Back.” Solo’s response became famous: “I know”. Something worthy of a romantic comedy.

In the mind of Cooper Raiff, a 25-year-old young man who is the new sensation of American cinema, this dialogue would never happen. “I can’t identify myself”, said in an interview with Estadão the actor, director and screenwriter, whose “Cha Cha Real Smooth – The Next Step” is available on Apple TV+. The odd title means something like “dance cha-cha very slowly”

His response to Princess Leia would be an “I love you too, I’m so scared!” said through tears. “I would never write that scene the way Harrison Ford did. I’m not Harrison Ford,” says Raiff.

Romantic comedy

It definitely isn’t. “Cha Cha Real Smooth” – which is a romantic comedy in its own way – won the audiences of the last Sundance Festival, which it left with an audience award and a check for US$ 15 million from the acquisition by Apple, precisely for not betting on a traditional model of manhood and being honest with your feelings.

Andrew, the protagonist played by Cooper Raiff himself, is sensitive, attentive to other people and cries a lot. Is it important to portray other types of masculinity? “Probably, but I don’t think about it,” said Raiff. “You write what you know. And I cry all the time. That’s what feels authentic to me.”

place in the world

Andrew is 22 years old and, like many Gen Zers and Millennials, is having a hard time finding his place in the world. After graduating from university, his girlfriend went to Barcelona, ​​and he returned to his city, sharing a room with his younger brother, David (Evan Assante), at his mother’s house (Leslie Mann) and her new husband, Greg. (Brad Garrett). His work as a server at a fast-food restaurant is also not exciting.

One night, he has to accompany David to a bar mitzvah. Andrew ends up managing to liven up a dismal night and catch the attention of Domino (Dakota Johnson), the beautiful mother of Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), who is autistic and suffers from bullying. In one fell swoop, she becomes an official party entertainer and Lola’s babysitter, who she treats sensitively and without paternalism. Andrew is enchanted by Domino, who, lonely, missing the 20 years she never had because she was Lola’s mother, ends up reciprocating in a way, even though she is engaged to Joseph (Raúl Castillo).

Inspiration

The film was inspired by Cooper Raiff’s mother’s relationship with his sister, who is neurodivergent and cannot walk or talk. “It was very emotional for me,” she said. But he left room for the actors to bring contributions from him.

Raiff had a scrap of a script when Dakota Johnson joined the project as an actress and producer. “Cooper was always very open to me helping him with the character of Domino. We wrote together, we talked a lot, he included things I said,” Johnson explained at a virtual press conference.

Character

The search for Lola stopped practically the minute he saw the video sent by newcomer Vanessa Burghardt, who is autistic like her character. “The most emotional part was watching this audition and Vanessa’s relationship with her mother, which destroyed me,” said Raiff. “That was the most special part of making the film. I wanted to make a film about this intangible and deep feeling even if in a superficial way, because it can move you in unimaginable ways. I will never be able to reproduce what it is, but I wanted to make a movie about it.”

For Burghardt, the important thing was that Lola seemed like a real person. “She’s just a person, she didn’t want her to stand for something or demonstrate anything. I wanted her to be her,” he said.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” is the second film by Cooper Raiff, who previously wrote and directed “The Freshman”, awarded at South by Southwest, and is now preparing a third.

Cynicism

Raiff arrived at the right moment, when cynicism in the cinema is showing signs of fatigue because there is no way to compete with real life. His look at human beings is loving, acknowledging that, deep down, most everyone is just trying to do their best. And that it’s okay to cry or say “I love you” when you feel like it.

where to watch

“Cha Cha Real Smooth – The Next Step” is playing on Apple TV+.