Rosario Dawson says she wants to play Ahsoka “as long as possible”

Rosario Dawson is thinking of shaving off all his hair. Working on the recordings Ahsokaseries of Star Wars of disney+ dedicated to Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan, Ahsoka Tano, the actress spoke to vanity fair about his experience in the saga created by George Lucas. In addition, she also revealed the desire to continue playing the character for many, many years.

“As long as they want me, and as long as it’s possible, I’m in”stated Dawson. “I get to be part of a universe, and a team, and a world where even as I get older I can still be a part of it. That’s huge! To have that longevity with something, in this industry, that’s not a common thing. It makes me a lot. thankful”.

At the age of 43, the actress celebrated the chance to star in a story from the Star Wars universe, as well as the legacy that this allows her to share with other actors. “Honestly, as an actress at 40, I thought I’d be grazing by now.”Dawson said. “I’m not going to say that everything is guaranteed now, like, for the rest of my life, but I feel a peace”.

About the idea of ​​​​shaving her hair, which would facilitate characterization as the character for the daily recordings of the series, the actress explained: “I’ve always wanted to. My mother shaved her head for her 40s”. There is an alternative, however: hiding the actress’s hair in the piece she uses to simulate the “head tails” that characterize the Togruta alien race, of which she is a part. “I heard that’s what they did to Angelina Jolie when she was Maleficent”.



The series will center on Ahsoka Tano (dawson), a character who made his first live-action appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian, last year. The production will have a script (and direction of some episodes) by Dave Filonicreator of the title character, who debuted in the George Lucas in animation The Clone Wars and was also the creator of Rebels.

In addition to Dawson, Ahsoka will also have Hayden Christensen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno. Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ in 2023.

