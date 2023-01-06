Russia blames cellphone use for killing 89 soldiers in Ukrainian attack

The Ministry of Defense stated that the device, used without authorization, transmitted a signal that helped to indicate the location of an ammunition depot.

Arden Arkman / AFP

People pay tribute to soldiers killed in Ukrainian attack



New survey reported by Russia this Wednesday, 4, points out that 89 soldiers died in an attack by the Ukraine held on New Year’s Eve in the city of Makeyevka in the annexed Donetsk region. The death toll is 23 more than previously reported, but still well below the 400 dead that the Ukrainian government says. According to the Russian press, the victims were conscripts, that is, non-professional soldiers. The Russian setback is seen as one of the worst blows suffered since the beginning of the conflict, which is about to complete eleven months. In a recent statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense blamed cell phones, used without authorization, for the attack. They argue that the device transmitted a signal and helped indicate the location of an ammunition dump. “It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the activation and massive use of cell phones in range of enemy weapons”, they declared. The Russian President, Vladimir Putinhas not yet reacted publicly.

At the same time that the Russian ministry finds a culprit for the casualty suffered, the Army of Vladimir Putin has been the target of criticism, mainly the commanders. The head of the RT network, the Kremlin’s international propaganda arm, called for publication of the names of Russian commanders and “their responsibilities”. “It is time to understand that impunity does not lead to social harmony. Impunity leads to new crimes. And, consequently, to public dissent”, wrote Margarita Simonian in Telegram. Russian war correspondents accused Russian commanders of failing to learn from their past mistakes and of shifting the blame onto soldiers. The Rybar Telegram account, which has a million followers, called the army’s storage of ammunition next to the dormitories “criminally naive”. For his part, pro-Russian separatist leader Denis Pushilin praised the “heroism” of the surviving soldiers, who “risked their lives” to “rescue their comrades” from under the rubble.

In an unusual event in Russia, where public authorities are often silent about military casualties in Ukraine, about 200 people gathered on Tuesday to pay respects to those killed in Samara, where some of the fallen soldiers originated. “It’s very difficult, it’s scary. Pain unites us,” said Ekaterina Kolotovkina, who leads a group of military wives, at the ceremony held in an Orthodox church. During the act, soldiers fired shots in memory of the victims, while the other participants distributed roses and left flowers in a square in the center of the city. Even in the face of losses, Russian troops launch waves of air strikes with missiles and drones. On Wednesday there were bombings in Kramatorsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson, and fighting in Bakhmut, one of the current hot spots of the conflict. Russian general Sevriukov claimed that his forces destroyed several HIMARS launchers in the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk and claimed heavy losses among Kievan troops. Ukraine, meanwhile, reported only one death and the destruction of an ice skating rink.

*With information from AFP