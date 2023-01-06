Samsung Galaxy S23: new leaked images of the models’ design details

Update (01/06/2023) – by DT

You leaks about Samsung’s next lineup of flagships don’t stop and now new high-resolution images have been released and it is possible to see very clearly the design of the Galaxy S23 family models, expected to be announced soon. As the SamMobile website pointed out, these records appear to be photos taken from the galaxy s23, S23 Plus It’s from Galaxy S23 Ultra for online stores and give us a great insight into the possible design of the new flagship series from the South Korean manufacturer.

Leaked records point out that Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will look pretty identical as far as design is concerned. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a more distinctive rear courtesy of its more advanced rear camera setup. The design changes are pretty subtle, but should make the new series stand out from its predecessor. The manufacturer would have removed the bulge present in the rear camera region in favor of a more level and clean approach.

















Phillips

05 Jan

















economy and market

05 Jan



The camera cutouts now protrude slightly over the rear panel, which gives the device a minimalist look, unlike some previous Galaxy S models that had bolder designs and that fell to the taste of many. The new shades of green and pink are likely to find plenty of buyers once the devices hit the market. The company has yet to confirm the date for the Unpacked 2023 event, but reports have suggested it will take place in early February. Unfortunately, screen shots of the devices were not released.

Original text (05/01/2023)

The launch of the Galaxy S23 Ultra by Samsung is getting closer and with that, new leaks appear all the time. Now, it’s time for some details related to the device’s structure and camera specs appear in rumours. It is worth remembering that the possible price of the devices, as well as the battery saving solutions were also leaked. The features that stand out now refer to the materials used by the most advanced line of the South Korean brand in its structure. For example, the device must use frames made of aluminum, like the ones that the company started to introduce in the most recent line of folding.

















samsung

02 Jan

















samsung

30 Dec



Another attribute that is worth mentioning concerns the protection of the cell phone screen, which must have the technology Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Likewise, the product can reach the market maintaining the IP68 certification, the same as the previous generation and which guarantees that the item is waterproof and dustproof. The camera, in turn, will bring a lens of 200MP of capacity that has not yet been announced so far, in addition to optical stabilization technology. Not only that, but the sensor can have an even wider viewing angle to capture more elements within the final image.



