Sandra’s son predicts greater contact with Pel’s family after pardon

photo: reproduction Octvio Felinto son of Sandra Regina, the daughter rejected by Pel

Octvio Felinto, son of Sandra Regina, Pel’s rejected daughter, said on his social networks that he expects greater contact with his uncles and other family members after the death of the King of Football.

Meet all the children of Pel Joshua, Celeste, Jennifer, Kely, Flvia, Gemima McMahom and Edson (Edinho) – photo: Reproduction/Instagram Kely Nascimento is Pel’s eldest daughter and was born from the relationship between the King of football and Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi – photo: Rerproduo/Instagram Edson, better known as Edinho, second son of Pel with his first wife, Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi. He was a goalkeeper and is currently a football coach. Jennifer is Pel’s third daughter from his marriage to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi – photo: Reproduction/social networks Flvia Christina Kurtz Nascimento is the daughter of Pel and Lenita Kurtz. She was recognized by the King of Football in 2002 – photo: Reproduction/Instagram Celeste, Gemima McMahom and Joshua are the children of Pel’s second marriage, with Assria Lemos Seixas – photo: Reproduction social networks Celeste and Joshua are twins and children of Pel with Assria Lemos Seixas Gemima McMahom (next to her brother Joshua) is the daughter of Assyria and American Chris McMahon. But Pel considers her as a daughter, as he raised her from a baby. Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento was recognized as Pel’s daughter in 1991, after a long legal battle, but she never lived with her father. She died in 2006 due to breast cancer. – photo: VIDAL CAVALCANTE/AE Due to Pel’s rejection, Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento published this book, in which she tells her story. She was recognized as a daughter in 1991, but she never lived with her father. – photo: Nirley Sena/A Tribuna. 10/17/06 Wake of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento, in 2006. Filha de Pel died of breast cancer, in Santos, where she was councilor. She was recognized as the former player’s daughter in 1991, but never lived with her father. That’s why she wrote a book to tell her photo-story: Nirley Sena / A Tribuna. 10/17/06

Octvio, who tried to be a professional player and passed through the Cruzeiro base, and his brother, Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento, were with their grandfather only once before visiting Albert Einstein Hospital, the day before Pel’s death, on the 29th of December. In an interview, they revealed that they had forgiven the former number 10.

They came to So Paulo from the United States at the invitation of Kely Nascimento, one of the King’s daughters, and attended the wake and burial in Santos, between Monday (2) and Tuesday (3).

“I already had contact with my uncle Edinho once, when I was little, and my brother had contact with our uncle Joshua, but not like now. Now we talk. From now on, we can build a friendship like a family, me and my brother. God is very good, we don’t understand some moments, but God’s plans are bigger than ours, everything in his time”, he pointed out. “It was the moment that God chose for us to be together. If this is the moment, let’s enjoy it. And I get a lot of messages about that, about what we did [sair dos EUA para visitar o av], but all people should be like that. Love builds, hate destroys. There is no reason to be proud, to create hurt, this will only harm you and your family, these are things of the past. And forgiveness from now on,” he added.

Gabriel and Octvio are the sons of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento Felinto, recognized as Pel’s daughter in 1996 after a long legal battle. Sandra Regina was born in Guaruj (SP), on August 24, 1964 and is the daughter of the former player’s relationship with the maid Anisia Machado.

In 2005, Sandra Regina discovered breast cancer that ended up metastasizing -when the disease spreads to other parts of the body- and she died the following year due to respiratory failure and cardiac arrest.