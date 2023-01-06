Sandra’s son predicts greater contact with Pel’s family after pardon

Octvio Felinto, son of Sandra Regina, Pel’s rejected daughter, said on his social networks that he expects greater contact with his uncles and other family members after the death of the King of Football.
Meet all the children of Pel
Octvio, who tried to be a professional player and passed through the Cruzeiro base, and his brother, Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento, were with their grandfather only once before visiting Albert Einstein Hospital, the day before Pel’s death, on the 29th of December. In an interview, they revealed that they had forgiven the former number 10.
They came to So Paulo from the United States at the invitation of Kely Nascimento, one of the King’s daughters, and attended the wake and burial in Santos, between Monday (2) and Tuesday (3).
“I already had contact with my uncle Edinho once, when I was little, and my brother had contact with our uncle Joshua, but not like now. Now we talk. From now on, we can build a friendship like a family, me and my brother. God is very good, we don’t understand some moments, but God’s plans are bigger than ours, everything in his time”, he pointed out.
“It was the moment that God chose for us to be together. If this is the moment, let’s enjoy it. And I get a lot of messages about that, about what we did [sair dos EUA para visitar o av], but all people should be like that. Love builds, hate destroys. There is no reason to be proud, to create hurt, this will only harm you and your family, these are things of the past. And forgiveness from now on,” he added.
Gabriel and Octvio are the sons of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento Felinto, recognized as Pel’s daughter in 1996 after a long legal battle. Sandra Regina was born in Guaruj (SP), on August 24, 1964 and is the daughter of the former player’s relationship with the maid Anisia Machado.
In 2005, Sandra Regina discovered breast cancer that ended up metastasizing -when the disease spreads to other parts of the body- and she died the following year due to respiratory failure and cardiac arrest.