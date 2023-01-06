Sandry’s change helps explain ‘no’ from Santos to Alison

Sandry should be used as the starting midfielder for Santos by coach Odair Hellmann. The 20-year-old has been number 8 and even a point guard, but has been training in front of the defense. That was one of the reasons for Peixe’s “no” to Alison.

What happened?

Sandry played little in 2022 and was called by Odair Hellmann to plan the current season.

In that conversation with the new coaching staff, Sandry revealed his desire to return to play as a defensive midfielder, as he was at base.

In a previous evaluation, Odair also understood that Sandry could yield more in the first midfield position, “seeing the game from the front”.

To establish himself in the position, Sandry will need to show marking power, which is not his main characteristic.

With Sandry, Rodrigo Fernández and Vinicius Balieiro as the starting midfielder, Santos did not hire Alison, who recovered from a knee injury at the club.

In addition to the competition, Santos feared new physical problems, despite the recovery being considered positive by the medical department.

Alison was captain of Peixe before signing with Al-Hazem, from Saudi Arabia. It is free on the market.

What’s behind?

Sandry took advantage of the absence of Rodrigo Fernández, who is undergoing a muscle rebalancing process, to train as a defensive midfielder for most of the pre-season.

Sandry lives the expectation of starting the game against Mirassol, on the 14th, in Santos’ debut in the Campeonato Paulista.

In addition to Sandry and Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Balieiro is the alternative for the role of starting midfielder. Balieiro still needs to convince Odair in training.

Vinicius Zanocelo and Dodi have been training alongside Soteldo in Odair’s starting midfield, with Ângelo, Mendoza and Marcos Leonardo up front.

Concentrated in Atibaia, Santos will have a training game against EC São Bernardo on Sunday, at 9 am. Coach Odair Hellmann will put on the field what he considers his starting lineup, but he will use all available athletes. The test will be important to define the subscribers in the Paulista Championship.