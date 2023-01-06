Santos decides not to open Pelé’s locker in Vila Belmiro to preserve mystique

The mystery surrounding what’s inside the closet Skin at Vila Belmiro will be maintained. Two days after the King of Football to be buriedSantos decided that it will not open the furniture to preserve the “mystique”.

The president of Santos, Andrés Rueda, took the decision two days after the King’s burial, which rests in a golden tomb inside a mausoleum on the first floor of the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, the highest cemetery in the world, in Santos. O Estadão found out that the idea, for now, is to keep the cabinet closed so that the enigma continues.

“He kept an object and took the key. Legend has it that it is to bring luck to the Santos team”, recalled Rueda during the King’s wake.

The only three-time world champion with the Brazilian team present at the wake, Clodoaldo will not be able to satisfy his curiosity. Pelé’s “watchdog”, with whom he played for Santos for seven years, stated at the ceremony that he was in favor of opening the cabinet.

“I don’t know how it’s going to be, but this suspense has to end so that we know what he left as a memory for us, the fans. It is a very big curiosity, ”he said. According to him, not even Santos’ friends and teammates know what Pelé kept there.

Sequence of photos shows Pelé near his mystical closet, locked for 49 years Photograph: Reginaldo Manente/Estadão

“What is there, we don’t know. Every time he asked Pelé himself he said he has nothing”.

The mystical closet has been closed since October 2, 1974, the date of Pelé’s last game for Santos, who won that match 2-0, with goals from Claudio Adão and Geraldo (own goal).

Pelé ended his journey at Santos in the 21st minute of that match. He knelt down in the center of the lawn, opened his arms and wept. Afterwards, he took off his shirt and went around the Olympics, receiving a standing ovation from more than 20,000 fans in Vila Belmiro.

After the acts that marked his farewell on the field, he went down to the locker room and would have kept the uniform and other objects in the closet, which was locked in honor of the greatest player of all time.

Pelé opening his mystical closet in Vila Belmiro Photograph: Reginaldo Manente/Estadão

Sequence of photos taken exclusively by Estadão Inside the Vila’s locker room after the farewell game, it shows Pelé from the back opening the locker, then bending down and standing up, putting his objects there. Before opening it, he appears crying. Photographer Reginaldo Manente was the only one to record the moment. On the inside of the cabinet door, you can see a dedication.

Opening the piece of furniture was not the subject of debate until the death of the Santos idol, on December 29, the victim of complications related to colon cancer, which he had fought for more than a year.

Pelé’s closet in Vila Belmiro was adhesived Photograph: Pedro Ernesto Guerra/Santos FC

There are different legends about what’s inside the closet. One of them says that the content can be the solution to Santos’ financial problems. People close to Pelé say the opposite. According to them, there is nothing that arouses such curiosity in the cabinet, other than sports equipment, such as football boots and uniforms.

The King’s closet is part of the tour in Vila Belmiro taken by thousands of visitors annually. It is the highlight of the guided tour with fans from different teams and locations in Brazil and the world. The closet door was adhesived with a photo of the King wearing Santos’ legendary number 10 shirt and the idol’s signature.

The Vila Belmiro locker room has already been renovated a few times – the last one in 2013 – but the piece of furniture was never opened and will remain closed in the new Vila, whose construction was approved by the Deliberative Council of Santos last December. The club must remove the locker for renovation and replace it intact in the new stadium.