São Carlos x Botafogo for the São Paulo Cup: where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

After the rout victory over the Pinheirense (PA) 4-0 on debut, the Botafogo returns to the field this Friday (6/1) to face the San Carlosat 11am, at Estádio Luisão, in São Carlos, for the second round of Group 19 of the São Paulo Cup Juniors-2023. The match will be broadcast live from SportTV.

A victory this Friday guarantees Botafogo’s early classification for the second phase, since in the first round there was a draw in the other game (São Carlos 1×1 Grêmio São-Carlense). Moving forward, Glorioso crosses with a team from Group 20, which has Red Bull Bragantino, Lemense, ABC and Maringá.

The expectations of the alvinegra fans fall on Sapata, who shone wearing the number 7 shirt on his debut and scored three goals against Pinheirense. Midfielder João Felipe, formerly of Resende, closed the account. Despite some players having entered very well in the second half, coach Thiago de Camillis must choose to repeat the lineup that started last Tuesday’s game.

StoveNET in São Carlos

O StoveNET is in São Carlos with the special envoy Wellington Arruda to closely follow Botafogo in the Copinha. Stay tuned on our Twitter (@fogaonet), with fresh information and the atmosphere of the game at the stadium! After the match, in our traditional LIVE at the YouTube which starts at 2 pmArruda will also participate live to do an analysis and bring more details of the game.

Opponent – ​​San Carlos

The home team, São Carlos FC – which competes in the fourth division of the Paulista Championship in the professionals – debuted with a 1-1 draw in the classic against Grêmio São-Carlense and, therefore, cannot think of any other result than the victory. Coach Wendel de Freitas has some doubts due to physical issues, and the team’s big bet is the number 10 Maia.

Where to watch Sao Carlos vs Botafogo

The match will be broadcast live across Brazil on SporTV.

Arbitration

As in all Copinha games, the refereeing is entirely by the Paulista Federation. The whistle blows for Fagson Junior dos Santos Silva, assisted by Felipe Camargo Moraes and Henrique Perinelli Oliveira. The fourth referee will be Robson Silva Santos.

DATASHEET

SÃO CARLOS X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Prof. Luiz Augusto de Oliveira

Date-Time: 01/06/2023 – 11 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Fagson Junior dos Santos Silva (SP)

Assistants: Felipe Camargo Moraes (SP) and Henrique Perinelli Oliveira (SP)

Where to watch: SportTV

SAN CARLOS: Julius Rossigalli; Monteiro, Mateusão, Kauã Risada and Caio Augusto; Ferrareis, Quirino and Maia; PH, Marcelo Jr. and Breno Santos – Technician: Wendel de Freitas.

BOTAFOGO: Gabriel Toebe; Bernardo, Reydson, Kawan and Jefinho; Felipe Vieira, Peloggia and Brendon; Sapata, Maranhão and Jhonnatha – Coach: Thiago de Camillis.