São Paulo announces Alan Franco during live with President Julio Casares

São Paulo announced its fifth reinforcement for the season amid the live of President Julio Casares

O Sao Paulo announced the signing of defender Alan Francowhich was in atlanta united, from United States. Confirmation of the defender’s arrival took place during a live from the president Julio Casares broadcast on SPFC Playstreaming platform of the São Paulo club.

“Alan Franco comes to add. He just said hello because he’s going to finish. He has already done the medical exams and is a São Paulo player”, said the president. Soon after, the defender left the transmission. The deal with the defender is valid for three seasons.

The 26-year-old Argentine arrives to reinforce the defensive system, which had three losses at the end of 2022: Miranda, Luizão and Leo. The defender will have competition from Arboleda, Nahuel Ferraresi, Diego Costa, Lucas Beraldo and Walce for ownership in the defense.

Initially, the board tried to hire Alan Franco on loan, however, the player himself and Atlanta United expressed their desire for a permanent transfer.

With values ​​compatible with the financial reality of São Paulo and a flexible payment method, the high tricolor leadership agreed to buy it, now holding 80% of its economic rights.

Alan Franco is seen as an athlete ready to deliver what the club expects, also giving support to players coming from the base categories, which today make up practically 50% of the squad commanded by coach Rogério Ceni.

The defender is the seventh foreign player to be part of the São Paulo squad. Arboleda, Calleri, Galoppo, Gabriel Neves, Nahuel Ferraresi and Orejuela are the members of the group of athletes born outside Brazil.