São Paulo for kids – Disney+ releases preview of season 2 of “Loki” and new live action Peter Pan

Countdown! THE disney+ released a preview of the main streaming releases this year. Highlight for the second season of “Loki”, much awaited by Marvel fans.

The premiere date for the series has yet to be announced. The production is part of the 5th phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which will also have the 2nd season of “What If…?”; “Secret Invasion”; “Iron heart”; “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” and “Daredevil: Born Again”.

The first part, released in 2021, follows the life of the God of Lies after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

The announcement also shows the first scenes of the series “Secret Invasion”, which brings the return of Nick Furry, on a mission against the Skrulls, who are infiltrated on Earth.

Star Wars universe expands timeline

Another novelty that will come to streaming this year is “Ahsoka”, a character who first appeared in the second season of “The Mandalorian“, from the Star Wars universe. There is no information about when the series will be released.

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” also debuts this year. The live action series takes place five years after the events of “Return of the Jedi” (1983).

children’s productions

Another novelty in streaming this year is the live action “Peter Pan & Wendy”, which resumes the adventures of a boy who did not want to grow up, who takes his friends to visit Neverland, an island where time stands still.

There’s also “Win ​​or Lose,” a new animated series from Pixar that follows a high school softball team.