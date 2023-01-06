São Paulo reaches an agreement with Atlético-MG for Patrick; know details

THE Sao Paulo reached an agreement with the Atlético-MG by Patrick. The parties had been negotiating the player’s transfer for some time, but Tricolor only accepted it this week. As a result, documents are already being exchanged for the Pantera to disembark in Belo Horizonte. The information was initially published by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

Although it did not inform values, São Paulo assures that it will receive a higher amount than what it paid for Patrick in early 2021.

São Paulo refused a first proposal by Patrick a few days ago, understanding that the value was too low for what the player was worth, especially after being one of the most decisive athletes on the tricolor team over the last season.

Atlético-MG, however, did not give up on hiring and raised the proposal, managing to convince São Paulo to give up Patrick, who leaves Morumbi after just one season.

Patrick played 55 games for São Paulo, scored nine goals and provided eight assists, helping to take the team to the finals of the Campeonato Paulista and the Copa Sudamericana, in addition to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

At Atlético-MG, Patrick will work again with coach Eduardo Coudet, who went through Internacional before accepting a proposal from Celta de Vigo, from Spain. At Galo, Pantera must renew the partnership with Edenilson, his teammate in Colorado days.

