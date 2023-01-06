Scarlett Johansson reveals that she was persuaded to accept sensual roles early in her career: I was kind of naive – 01/01/2023

01/01/2023 | 11:10





Scarlett Johansson was a guest on the Table For Two podcast and there she addressed various subjects about her personal and professional life over the more than 20 years of her career.

Currently 38 years old, the actress exposed situations she went through when she was taking her first steps in the world of Hollywood. Scarlett made her debut at a very young age, but really broke through when she appeared in Lost in Lost in 2003 at the age of 17. At the time, she lived the character Charlotte and faced some annoyances in the production.

– Our characters [de Scarlett Johansson e Bill Murray] there is this deep relationship and that was very difficult for me… I suffered from it for several reasons. When I finished [as filmagens] it was like i was in a fever dream.

At the age of 19, Scarlett appeared in Ponto Final – Match Point as Nola Rice, a lover of Jonathan Rhys-Meyers’ character. In the chat, the actress talked about how she started to accept the femme fatale roles.

– I was kind of naive. Young people like me were objectified, and that’s a fact. So whatever shelf they put you on, that sort of determines your trajectory to the end of your life. Today, obviously, women are more adept at determining their own paths.

Without naming names, Johansson also criticized the role of Hollywood agents and businessmen, who ended up putting her in uncomfortable situations, promising that this way she would achieve success.

– I think that because of the path they imposed on me, I ended up sticking to an image. I was kind of groomed into what you might call a killer actress. I played the mistress, an object of desire, you know what I mean? Then I suddenly found myself trapped in a position I couldn’t get out of. I think these killer types shine quickly, it passes and the opportunities end and that was the feeling for me.