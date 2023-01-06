See 5 amazing WhatsApp changes for 2023

WhatsApp promises for 2023 changes that will make users very happy with the platform. It confirms the main expectations of the app.

WhatsApp promises application updates for 2023 in order to maintain the edge among the most popular messengers in Brazil. According to data from Meta, the company that coordinates the application, in addition to Facebook and Instagram, there are more than 165 million users on Brazilian soil alone.

Band announces end of channel due to lack of audience and sponsors

In addition, WhatsApp is the preferred platform for 76% of people to talk to family, friends and even companies. Check out what to expect from the app for 2023.

5 WhatsApp updates for 2023

1. Editing sent messages

The first feature already exists on other platforms and is one of the most anticipated for WhatsApp in 2023. It is the ability to edit a forwarded message.

Brazilians who declare income tax receive great news

According to some users who have already tested the beta version, the function would be similar to that of Instagram and Facebook. In this way, the message would have an editing signal and would also allow viewing the original message.

2. New voice message status

The second novelty that could happen on WhatsApp for 2023 is updating your profile status via a voice message.

Itaú announces that it will deactivate a function that is widely used by customers

In other words, the app would have greater interaction, especially for users who prefer to speak rather than type.

3. Filter by date in messages

This update is ideal for those who have a lot of messages on WhatsApp and want to look for something according to the date. The expectation is that a new filter will allow the search from the day or month of the year.

End of diploma for engineer, psychologist and 33 other professions: understand the project that is being processed in the Chamber

4. Video system with picture-in-picture function

You know when you access a video and when you exit it, the screen shrinks and continues playing in the corner of the display? This is the picture-in-picture system and may be new to WhatsApp for 2023.

In this way, the video calls on the platform will remain visible to the user and he will be able to access other applications while participating in them.

Drivers who do not have this document will be fined.

5. Groups of up to 1024 participants

As already happens on Telegram, WhatsApp must finally release the function of communities on the platform. The feature would work in 2022, but it was for the first half of this year, still no exact date.

In this way, the current groups could have more people and facilitate the communication, for example, of news and other important subjects, faster and to more people.

Image: Eliseu Geisler / shutterstock.com