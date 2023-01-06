See how much Fluminense should profit from the sale of Luan Brito

Luan Brito is in advanced negotiations with Porto (POR) for a loan deal with an option to contract at the end of the bond. From this it is possible to imagine how much Fluminense will profit from the possible sale. According to the club’s Transparency Portal, Tricolor has 90% of the athlete’s rights and the remaining 10% belong to the player himself.

Despite this, Fluminense will transfer 10% of the value to the athlete’s manager due to the exclusive sale. It is speculated that the value of the right to sell stipulated in the contract will be 3 million euros (about R$ 17 million) for 80% of the economic rights of the 20-year-old striker. With that, Flu would have a little over 15 million reais.

As the 20-year-old striker has a contract with Fluminense until December 2024, he should extend the bond so that he cannot sign a pre-contract with other clubs near the end of his loan to Porto.