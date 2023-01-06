see the highest paid on Instagram in 2022

Instagram is one of the main social networks in the world, being the third place among all the most used, behind only Facebook and Youtube. With more than 1 billion users, the platform has become an important tool for brands to promote products and services.

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is the profile that has the most expensive cost per post in the world. Then businesswoman Kylie Jenner, Argentine star Lionel Messi and singer Selena Gomez. See the list:

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

Although 2022 was not the best year for Cristiano Ronaldo, due to the controversial departure of Manchester United and the defeat of Portugal in the World Cup, the player ended the year as the most followed person on Instagram.

With more than 529 million followers, the star received US$ 2.4 million (R$ 12.9 million) per publication for each advertisement made, whether through a photo or video. The football star promotes brands such as Nike, Clear Shampoo, Louis Vuitton, Bitcoin Exchange Binance and the Livescore app.

2) Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is the daughter of Bruce and Kris Jenner, she is part of the most watched and exposed family in the world, the Kardashians. Sister of Kendall Jenner and half-sister of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Rob, Brandon and Brody Kardashian, she participated in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, on the E! channel, which documented the day-to-day life of the most famous family from Los Angeles.

At the age of 17, she founded Kylie Lip Kits, initially focused on beauty products for the lips. A year later the company expanded its lineup and became Kylie Cosmetics, offering almost every type of facial beauty product.

Currently, she is successful with her own brand and has more than 377 million followers on Instagram. A famous post costs US$ 1.8 million (R$ 9.7 million).

3) Lionel Messi

In the world of football, Messi is the second most followed player on Instagram. After Argentina’s victory in the World Cup, he became the most sought-after athlete by brands around the world.

Messi has more than 415 million followers on the social network and charges US$ 1.777 million per publication (R$ 9.5 million). The Paris-Saint Germain star already owns brands such as Budweiser beer, Call of Duty and eFootball video games, Gatorade energy drink, Bitcoin Exchange Binance and artificial eyewear company Orcam.

4) Selena Gomez

With more than two decades of career, singer and actress Selena Gomez has a millionaire fortune. The artist began working at the age of seven, on the children’s series “Barney and His Friends”.

In addition to work as an actress and the millions of singles and records sold, part of the artist’s revenue is from partnerships she has signed with major brands. Selena has already done advertising campaigns, for example, for Pantene, Coca-Cola and the Louis Vuitton brand. She has also collaborated with the American luxury brand Coach, signing several collections of bags and accessories. In addition, today she owns Rare Beauty, her makeup line.

On Instagram, success is no different. The famous invoice about US$ 1.735 million (R$ 9.3 million) per campaign made on the social network.

5) Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

The actor is one of the best paid in Hollywood today, with an annual income of US$ 87.5 million (R$ 463.4 million) and an estimated fortune of US$ 800 million (R$ 4.24 billion), Dwayne Johnson – better known as The Rock – is also one of the most followed on Instagram. The artist has more than 356 million followers.

With that, his publication on the social network costs about US$ 1,717 (R$ 9.2 million). In addition to earning money from advertising and the super productions he has starred in to date, he makes a fortune with his tequila brand, Teremana.

Of the Brazilians on the list, only Neymar is among the 30 highest earners. The number 10 shirt accumulates 200 million followers and receives US$ 945 thousand (R$ 5 million) for advertising made on Instagram. Check out the full list:

1) Cristiano Ronaldo – $2.3 million

2) Kylie Jenner – $1.8 million

3) Lionel Messi – $1.7 million

4) Selena Gomez – $1.7 million

5) Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – $1.7 million

6) Kim Kardashian – $1.6 million

7) Ariana Grande – $1.6 million

8) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – $1.3 million

9) Khloé Kardashian – $1.3 million

10) Kendall Jenner – $1.2 million

11) Justin Bieber – $1.2 million

12) Taylor Swift – $1.1 million

13) Jennifer Lopez- $1.1 million

14) Virat Kohli – $1 million

15) Nicki Minaj – $1 million

16) Katy Perry – $1 million

17) Kourtney Kardashian – $964,000

18) Neymar da Silva Santos Junior – $945,000

19) Miley Cyrus – $928,000

20) Kevin Hart – $780,000

21) Demi Lovato – $717,000

22) Cardi B – $713,000

23) Rihanna – $700,000

24) LeBron James – $657,000

25) Billie Eilish – $559,000

26) Dua Lipa – $451,000

27) Priyanka Chopra – $423,000

28) Gigi Hadid – $403,000

29) David Beckham – $397,000

30) Tom Holland – $365,000