See the latest images of Márcio Freire in Nazaré before the fatal accident

photo: Video reproduction / Bred Oliveira Márcio Freire’s last wave recorded by Bred Oliveira

Considered an icon in giant wave surfing, surfer Márcio Freire, 47 years old, suffered an accident when descending from one of the “walls” of Praia do Norte, in Nazaré, Portugal, on Thursday (5), and did not resist to injuries. On his social networks, content producer Bred Oliveira released images of the athlete minutes before entering the sea.

Bred Oliveira told a little about his meeting with Márcio Freire, the day before the fatal accident, and released images of the last wave surfed by the athlete.

“Yesterday (4/1) I had the pleasure of personally meeting the idol and legend @marciofreiremaddog, I did some takes of them before they entered the sea”, wrote the videomaker on his social networks.

“Earlier today (5/1) the team got ready and went into the water to train. We produced various materials. In the middle of the afternoon, the Jagua Boys finished training and went to rest”, said Bred, who also reported the moment he learned of the accident.

“It was late afternoon and I was about to put away the equipment, when suddenly we heard the ambulance/lifeguard siren. It took us a while to understand what was going on”, revealed the producer.

Fatal accident

The surfer from Bahia was involved in a fatal accident while going down one of the great walls of Praia do Norte and did not resist the injuries.

The death was confirmed by the Captaincy of the Port of Nazaré. Commander Mário Lopes Figueiredo, from the captaincy, described Márcio Freire as an experienced surfer and explained that the Brazilian would have fallen while practicing the modality.

The athlete was rescued to the beach on a jet ski, however, already in cardiorespiratory arrest. It was the first death resulting from the famous “cannon of Nazaré”.

Career of Márcio Freire

Márcio Freire is considered one of the pioneers in giant wave surfing. He became known as one of the Mad Dogs, the trio of Brazilians formed by Freire, Danilo Couto and Yuri Soledade, who braved the giant waves without the help of a jet-ski to enter the wave.